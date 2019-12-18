Jana Duggar launches YouTube channel: Is she trying to make her own money?

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jana Duggar has a YouTube channel and fans are freaking out. Her channel currently has 1.49k subscribers and has one video uploaded.

Finding out that the eldest Duggar daughter has a YouTube channel was interesting, to say the least. Jana Duggar isn’t married or courting, so social media is typically forbidden. She did set up an Instagram account earlier this year, but this was much more shocking.

The only video Jana Duggar has put up is about making the homemade Duggar rolls. This is a tried and true recipe that the family has used. At the time of writing this, the video already has 13,000 views.

There is some speculation that this YouTube channel is being put into place for monetization. The Duggar family has been partaking in the “LinkInBio” craze on Instagram, so branching out to other social media for marketing and income isn’t too much of a stretch. Jessa Duggar also has a channel and uploaded a video recently as well.

Things have been mostly quiet where Jana Duggar is concerned. No new rumors of a romance with Lawson Bates have popped off either. There have been several babies born in the last month, which has likely kept the Counting On star busy.

As the holidays approach, sharing the homemade roll recipe was a smart idea. Jana Duggar has been amazing in the kitchen, and in years past, the family has shown her baking in the kitchen.

If Jana Duggar puts her mind to it and adds content that followers will want to see, she could have a steady income from using her YouTube channel. With her interests in crafting and decorating, the possibilities are endless for the reality star. Jana likely has a plan behind the channel and subscribers will just have to wait and see what she comes up with next.