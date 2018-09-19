Is Tekashi69 dead? Fake ‘ligma overdose’ story gets fans worried

The Gummo rapper Tekashi69, also known as 6ix9ine is dead, according to a viral celebrity death hoax. The fake news story claims that the controversial rapper died from a ‘ligma’ overdose.

According to Lead Stories, ‘Ligma’ does not exist – it is an internet prank. In the ‘ligma’ meme when a person asks what it is, the response is “ligma balls.”

Professional gamer Ninja was subject to a similar hoax claiming that he passed away from ‘ligma’ disease.

Tekashi69 is not dead and is active on social media.

As with other celebrity death hoaxes, the fake news spread primarily on Twitter and Facebook. Many fans took to Twitter questioning whether the 22-year-old rapper is really dead.

Man I really hope @6ix9ine ain’t dead! 😪 this gotta be a joke — M A R C O # 9 (@MRiverra_9) September 15, 2018

Is 6ix9ine still in critical condition or he dead? — fLEX 💛 (@91OLEX_) September 18, 2018

Tekashi 6ix9ine rose to prominence in the Hip Hop industry with his breakout single Gummo. The rapper has been controversial due to his many feuds in the industry and pleading guilty to one felony count of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old girl.

6ix9ine has made a lot of enemies during his short time in the music game. Here's a deeper dive into how other rappers feel about Tekashi ⬇️#ComplexNews pic.twitter.com/nxAopLsOK0 — Complex (@Complex) September 18, 2018

Earlier this year, Tekashi69 was kidnapped, beaten, and robbed in Brooklyn after shooting a music video. The Fefe rapper has dared his enemies to kill him on social media on numerous occasions, which may lead some fans to believe the fake news story that he has died.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has not yet responded to the death hoax rumor.