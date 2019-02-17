Is Kevin Hart dead? Latest death hoax claims life of comedian on social media

Many wonder if Kevin Hart is dead after the latest round of rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelsen

“Kevin Hart is dead” has been trending lately leading many to wonder if the comedian is still with us. This seems to be the latest in a string of celebrity death hoaxes that can be debunked as completely untrue.

Rumors of Kevin Hart’s death began to circulate on February 15 after a Facebook page titled R.I.P. Kevin Hart began collecting likes. While some reports claim the page racked up as many as a million likes, it looks like it sits at a paltry 80 likes now, hardly making a dent in the social media arena.

It is possible that the exisiting R.I.P. Kevin Hart page isn’t even the original though, as reports of the latest death hoax gave credit to the “About Page” for pulling off a rather convincing obituary for the still-alive comedian and actor. Did the original get deleted?

According to Media Mass, the original page had this passage in its “About” section, making some believe that Kevin Hart was really dead:

“At about 11 a.m. ET on Friday (February 15, 2019), our beloved actor Kevin Hart passed away. Kevin Hart was born on July 6, 1979 in Philadelphia. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

Despite reports that this apparent Facebook page grew at an alarming rate after reporting “Kevin Hart’s death,” it doesn’t look like too many people are buying it.

At this point, there have been so many false reports of celebrity deaths that a claim like this would likely require a higher level of reporting in order to be believed.

It is worth noting that Media Mass is a satire website, so it’s also possible that this latest Kevin Hart death hoax was a hoax in itself. That didn’t stop many from searching for answers as to whether or not the famous comedian has actually died, which he has not.