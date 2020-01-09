Is Grimes pregnant with Elon Musk’s baby?

Claire Elise Boucher, otherwise known professionally as Grimes, appeared to announce she is pregnant on January 8. Immediately, people began to speculate whether or not the father was her on and off again partner, billionaire Elon Musk.

However, given the somewhat opaque nature of her announcement, some wondered if the 31-year-old Canadian singer wasn’t pregnant and was performing a publicity stunt, such as announcing a new album release.

She posted a rather peculiar photo of herself to Instagram. In the pic, she is naked from the waist up, and there is an image of a rather large fetus superimposed onto her stomach. A large scar is also visible running down her chest.

The caption reads, “Censored for insta haha – almost got away w it,” which is a reference to her dreadlocked hair covering her nipples.

She had earlier posted a photo with her nipples exposed but was allegedly censored by Instagram. She posted both images side by side on Twitter.

Grimes allegedly responded to a comment by writing “being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being.” However, that comment has since been removed.

It’s been over a year since the couple went public about their relationship, Grimes has been dating the tech magnate since they met at a gala in 2018.

Musk has not directly commented on his suspected fatherhood. However, when a video of Musk dancing to Grimes’s Oblivion hit Twitter, the South African responded with some self-deprecating humor: “spectrum af,” he said.

He then followed that with an emoji of a baby’s head.

Haha spectrum af 👶🏻 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2020

Congratulations came flooding in for the pair, including one from 2020 presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, whose campaign has been endorsed by the Tesla CEO.

Both Grimes and Musk are known for being tech-savvy, and they often blend art and technology, leading some jokers online to speculate what kind of form the couple’s baby might take.

Many went with an alien theme.

grimes and elon musk baby is gonna come out looking like this pic.twitter.com/NYK4Ar1j9I — dan (@worldwidewebboy) January 8, 2020

Whereas others speculated that the baby might be a mixture of part biological and part mechanical.

If Grimes is pregnant and Elon Musk is the father, then we can only wish the trio all the best.