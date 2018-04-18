Monsters and Critics

How did Bruno Sammartino die? WWE Hall of Famer had been battling health issues

Bruno Sammartino as WWWF Champion
Bruno Sammartino as WWWF Champion, a title he held for 11 years

WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino has died at the age of 82.

The news was first revealed by Pittsburgh journalist Ron Cook, who described him as “one of Pittsburgh’s all-time great sportsmen and great people.”

Sammartino’s wife Carol, and sons, Darryl and Dan were said to have been by his side when he passed away. He died peacefully after suffering from health issues for the past few months.

WWE and a string of wrestling legends have rushed to pay tribute to the icon. Triple H described him as a “true friend…and one of the toughest people I’ve ever met”, while Ted DiBiase called him an “icon amongst icons”.

Sammartino held the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship title for over 11 years across just two separate reigns.

He was originally from Italy, after being born in Pizzoferrato, Abruzzo, in 1935, but moved to the United States and settled in Pittsburgh.

When he first got to the country he was unable to speak any English. He is generally regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.


WWE said in a tribute article that his story “is the story of the American dream”.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You May Also Like
Menu