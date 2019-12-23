Hilary Duff wedding dress: How did this one compare to her first marriage?

Hilary Duff married her fiancé Matthew Koma in a private ceremony at their home over the weekend.

The newlyweds confirmed their marriage on Instagram with a photo of the bride and groom in their wedding attire. They were posing in front of a vehicle that had “Just Married” written on it.

Not long after sharing that she was now a married lady, Hilary posted a video clip that she made for Vogue explaining how she chose her wedding dress. The blushing bride wore a custom-designed Jenny Packham wedding dress. She decided to have a couple of hidden messages embroidered inside her gown.

Hilary chose to have her initials, as well as her new husband’s initials, along with their wedding date sewn inside the gown. She also included the initials of her two children, daughter Banks with Matthew and son Lucca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The Lizzie McGuire actress opted for a simple look to honor her new husband, who she said in the video clip is very simple. Hilary was clear she wanted a striking dress but not a big fluffy or frilly gown. It is completely opposite of the dress Hilary wore when she wed Mike in 2010.

Vera Wang was the chosen designer when the actress walked down the aisle the first time. Hilary opted for a custom made strapless, blush silk tulle and organza mermaid look, adorned with giant blossoms. It not only fit the blonde beauty like a glove but was the perfect flirty, fun dress for the actress, who was in her early twenties at the time.

It is easy to see the Younger star’s style has changed over the years, representing the different stages in her life.

Hilary’s wedding dress styles may be opposite but one thing is for sure — she looked absolutely stunning in both of her gorgeous gowns.