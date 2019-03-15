Hallmark fires Lori Loughlin: Is When Calls the Heart canceled

By Devin Piel

15th March 2019 1:21 AM ET

Lori Loughlin made headlines this week when it was revealed that she was involved in an admissions scandal responsible for helping her daughters get into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin and her daughters have seen an enormous backlash in the media, resulting in Loughlin losing her Hallmark roles.

This whole scandal has Hallmark fans wondering the fate of the popular series, When Calls The Heart, where Lori Loughlin plays the role of Abigail Stanton, the town’s mayor.

When Calls The Heart’s fate

Lori Loughlin has played the role of Abigail Stanton in When Calls The Heart for all six seasons of the show. However, Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company, has removed Loughlin out of their shows following the scandal. This news has many fans wondering if the show will be canceled and if not, how will it continue.

USA Today reports that Hallmark will not air the next episode of season six this Sunday, but it has not been determined whether or not the show will be canceled. The network stated that they are “evaluating all creative options” when it comes to the series.

Although this is nowhere near a definitive answer about the show’s fate, it’s a hopeful answer. Many fans are relieved to know that the show is not immediately being canceled but are worried about the show continuing without Loughlin’s character.

Loughlin is currently allowed to keep traveling to Canada for work until she has to give up her passport in December at the latest.

Although it is unclear what Hallmark will do with the show, fans are hopeful that they will find a way to have Abigail Stanton leave Hope Valley so that the show can continue without her. Many fans have started speculating who could take her place if the show continues.

Replacing Loughlin’s Abigail Stanton

Loughlin leaving Hallmark has left a lot of fans wondering what will happen next on When Calls the Heart. The last episode of season six proved that the show is gathering fans rather than losing fans, so we can hope that the show will not be canceled altogether.

Some fans have started speculating the fate of Hope Valley and who might be appointed the new mayor. There’s always a possibility that Elizabeth will leave her teaching role to take over, but she is rather busy as a widowed teacher and mother.

Perhaps the role will be taken on by a character such as Rosemary, or the interesting new saloon owner, Lucas Bouchard. Perhaps a sitting town councilman such as Lee Coulter could take on the role as well.

With the fate of the show left undetermined, fan’s will have to wait and see what Hallmark does next. Hopes are high that the show will continue soon.