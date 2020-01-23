Glenn Holt: Who is Antonio Brown’s arrested personal trainer?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Police have arrested Antonio Brown’s personal trainer, Glenn Holt, at the home of the former NFL player, in Hollywood, Florida. Holt is charged with one count of felony burglary and battery.

Brown is also a suspect in the case, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The incident allegedly stems from an altercation with the driver of a moving truck. The former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver supposedly ordered the moving truck to bring some of his belongings from California to his Florida home.

Eric Rudenberg, Holt’s lawyer, reached an agreement with the prosecution and secured his bond at $20,000. A further condition stipulates that Holt is to have no contact with the victim.

The victim allegedly stated they had no objection to the deal.

So, who is Holt?

Holt is a former NFL player himself, having played as a wide receiver with the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, and the Detroit Lions. He played 42 games for the Bengals from 2006 until 2008.

Born in Miami in 1984, he went college at Kentucky, where he had a very successful playing run with the Wildcats. He was at the Wildcats from 2002 until 2005.

Holt signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2006 and played for them until 2008. The Vikings and Lions both signed him but ended up waiving him before the 2009 season began. He went on to play in the UFL that year.

Holt appears to have then moved into coaching, ESPN reported last December that he was the assistant coach at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, which is close to Antonio Brown’s home.

The driver of the truck alleged that Brown threw a rock at his vehicle and refused to pay any damages. A physical altercation then ensued in which the driver claims both Holt and Brown assaulted him.

The driver claims Holt stole the keys from the ignition, which was the reason for the burglary charge. When the police arrested Holt, Brown supposedly locked himself in his home, avoiding the officers.