Gigi Gorgeous transition: What did she look like before surgery and everything else we know

Gigi Gorgeous may have just married her partner, Nats Getty, but what about her past?

Gigi isn’t shy about stating that she’s trans, but who was she before she transitioned to Gigi?

Followers of Gigi’s channel know that the YouTube star has been on platform well before she made her transition. In fact, she originally started her channel as Gregory Gorgeous. Greg, or Gregory, is her “dead name,” or the name she used before transitioning and is the name she was born with.

She was born in 1992 as Gregory Lazzarato in Montreal. During her youth, Gigi was a nationally ranked competitive diver, something she has talked about on her channel.

Originally, Gigi identified as a gay male, and when she started her YouTube channel in 2008, it was oriented toward fashion and makeup. Although she identified as male until 2013, she wore women’s clothing, make-up and heels, but often kept her hair short.

In 2013, Gigi announced she would be making the transition from male to female. However, she has stated in March 2019 that she hasn’t had the full gender reassignment surgery yet. She has stated she may sometime down the line, but has not yet felt comfortable.

She now identifies as a lesbian and is married to her wife, Nats Getty.

Gigi has nearly 3 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, and is looked to as a role model for transgender kids all over the world.

You can catch Gigi on her channel, Gigi Gorgeous.