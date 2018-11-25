Gekyume: Meaning and pronunciation of XXXTentacion’s baby’s name

Fans rejoiced when XXXTentacion’s mother revealed the late rapper was expecting his first child after he was tragically killed earlier this year in June. During the baby shower for XXXTentacion’s son, his name is revealed as Gekyume.

If the name sounds familiar, it was mentioned in the official music video for his hit single Sad!, which was released after XXXTentacion’s (real name Jahsey Onfroy) death in which the caption appears “My name is Gekyume.”

Xxxtentacion’s unborn son will be named “Gekyume” Gekyume Onfroy 👀 pic.twitter.com/HCAHdCcrzK — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) November 25, 2018

Gekyume is a word invented by XXXTentacion and it means a “different” or “next” universe of thought. In the video below, he explains the meaning as well as the pronunciation of the name.

In the Sad! official video, Onfroy attends his own funeral and battles his younger self in a symbolic statement. The controversial rapper seemingly turned over a new leaf in the weeks leading up to his death and planned a charity event the week his was tragically killed.

The 20-year-old rapper was murdered during a robbery at a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The four suspects are currently in trial for the murder, which was captured on CCTV camera outside the dealership.

His posthumous releases includes many hits including Lil Wayne’s emotional ballad Don’t Cry, Arms Around You and the first single for his first posthumous album, Bad!