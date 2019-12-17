Gabrielle Union speaks out after America’s Got Talent firing — Here’s what she had to say

Actress Gabrielle Union has spoken out after she was controversially fired last month from NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Gabrielle alleged she was fired from AGT after she complained about racist comments and racial insensitivity on the set of the show.

Union offered career advice to black women on Monday while participating in a panel on female empowerment and inclusivity at the launch for her holiday collection for the clothing company New York & Company.

During the panel discussion, Union talked about the challenges black women face in the entertainment and fashion industry. She advised black women to boldly speak out and not to be afraid of challenging the status quo out of fear of losing their jobs.

“Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid,” she said

“Don’t allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate,” she continued. “It’s scary. It’s terrifying. There’s a chance you might lose your job… I speak from experience.”

She never mentioned America’s Got Talent by name while speaking but her latest comments come soon after she was fired last month from AGT for reportedly pushing for the show producers to report an incident involving an alleged racist joke by the former Tonight Show host Jay Leno.

According to TMZ, Leno reportedly joked about “Koreans eating dogs” on the show. Fox Business reported that Leno made the alleged offensive comments on the August 6 episode of America’s Got Talent, but it was edited out. However, Union reportedly pushed for NBC authorities to be alerted about the incident.

Union also claimed that she was the subject of “excessive notes” by the producers about her hairstyle, wardrobe, and appearance. She alleged that the producers complained that her hairstyle was “too black” for the show’s audience.

People took to social media at the time to express support for Union.

Many celebs, including Ellen Pompeo, took to Twitter to express solidarity with Union after the incident.

It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it…has not changed their practices or culture. I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 28, 2019

Union’s husband, the former NBA star Dwayne Wade, also publicly showed support.

As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— Iam even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

Her hairstylist, Larry Sims, also reacted to the allegation that NBC producers said Union’s hairstyles on the show were “too black.”

Howard Stern, 65, a former judge on AGT, called out Simon Cowell over the incident during a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show. He alleged that Cowell “orchestrated” Union’s firing.