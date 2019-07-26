Home > People

Gabe Khouth dead: Actor known as Gabriel Forest on Twitter died in a motorbike accident

26th July 2019 11:23 AM ET
Gabriel Khouth
Gabe Khouth is dead at just 46 years old after an accident on his bike. Pic credit: @gabrielforest72/Instagram

Canadian actor Gabe Khouth, known as Gabriel Forest on Twitter, has died at the age of 46. The actor, best known to TV audiences, for his roles as Skip the Elf in Santa Baby and Mr. Clark/Sneezy in ABC’s Once Upon a Time, died in a motorbike accident that occurred on Tuesday, July 23, according to his actor friend, Peter Kelamis.

Kelamis said Khouth appeared to have died after suffering a cardiac arrest while riding his motorbike.

“On July 23rd, my friend, Gabe Kouth appeared to suffer a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle and tragically died as a result,” Kelamis tweeted. “Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face. My deepest condolences to his Family and friends.”

Gabe’s big brother Sam Vincent, also an actor, paid tribute on Twitter. He posted a video showing him delivering a message while standing on the street where Khouth died.

“We are here,” he says in the video. “If you want to come down, put flowers down, leave a message for Gabe, we are on the southwest corner of Queen’s and St John’s.”

Fellow actors and fans have been paying tribute on social media since the sad news of Khouth’s death was announced this morning.

Who is Gabe Khouth?

Gabe Khouth was born in North Vancouver, B.C., on November 2, 1972.

He is an actor probably best known for his role as Mr. Clark/Sneezy in the ABC TV series Once Upon a Time. He guest starred as Hector in the ABC series McGyver (1985) and appeared as Jim Gilmore in Terminal City Ricochet (1990). He played Victor Criss in the TV mini-series adaptation of Stephen King’s It (1990) and appeared as Rodney in Ernest Goes to School (1994).

Khouth is also known to TV audiences for his role as Skip the Elf in ABC’s original movie Santa Baby (2006).

He played voice acting roles in popular animated shows. He voiced Goten in Dragonball Z, Kreis Morate in Infinite Ryvius, Ginnosuke Isuzu in Tokyo Underground, Arcade in X: Men Evolution, Spinner Cortez in Hot Wheels Battle Force 5, and Felix in Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses. Gabe Khouth also played Ken Midori in Beyblade Burst.

A prolific actor and voice actor, Gabriel Khouth will be missed by many.