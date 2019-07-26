Gabe Khouth dead: Actor known as Gabriel Forest on Twitter died in a motorbike accident

Canadian actor Gabe Khouth, known as Gabriel Forest on Twitter, has died at the age of 46. The actor, best known to TV audiences, for his roles as Skip the Elf in Santa Baby and Mr. Clark/Sneezy in ABC’s Once Upon a Time, died in a motorbike accident that occurred on Tuesday, July 23, according to his actor friend, Peter Kelamis.

Kelamis said Khouth appeared to have died after suffering a cardiac arrest while riding his motorbike.

“On July 23rd, my friend, Gabe Kouth appeared to suffer a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle and tragically died as a result,” Kelamis tweeted. “Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face. My deepest condolences to his Family and friends.”

Gabe’s big brother Sam Vincent, also an actor, paid tribute on Twitter. He posted a video showing him delivering a message while standing on the street where Khouth died.

“We are here,” he says in the video. “If you want to come down, put flowers down, leave a message for Gabe, we are on the southwest corner of Queen’s and St John’s.”

Fellow actors and fans have been paying tribute on social media since the sad news of Khouth’s death was announced this morning.

oh such sad news, rest in peace @gabekhouth thinking of your family at this sad time 💙 pic.twitter.com/rxlgDi63P9 — Laura (@hopeofparrilla) July 26, 2019

Gabe Khouth has always been an inspiration to me bc he could cheered me up every time. He truly has a special place in my heart. I am heartbroken and shocked.

Sending all my love to his family, to his friends, to our ouat cast and fandom ❤

We love you @gabekhouth pic.twitter.com/b0y9tcENj3 — Oncer/MusicLover (@onceuponmusics) July 26, 2019

#Repost @LanaParrilla with @get_repost

My heart is heavy this morning 😢 RIP @gabekhouth You were one of the kindest, funniest, loving and talented men I had the opportunity to work with. You will be missed by all! We love you – Lana & Lola 🙏❤️😔 #onceuponatime #ouat #sneezy pic.twitter.com/s0hDyiA32l — FANS Lana Parrilla,Family & Friends (@fansLPfamily) July 26, 2019

I am so heart broken right now. Just found out that @onceabcofficial actor, Gabe Khouth, passed away yesterday. R.I.P. Sneezy. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and castmates. Only 46 years old. 💔🥺😢😭 pic.twitter.com/ethjEyC13l — Kimberly Tippett (@KimberlyUpland) July 26, 2019

❤️ I’m totally saddened by the loss of our good friend Gabe @gabekhouth You will forever be in our hearts and memories. Thanks for all the belly laughs. Love ya buddy❤️ Feel free to visit/leave flowers/write notes at https://t.co/abaGLcm23s pic.twitter.com/BpmvZvmbGi — Jason Burkart (@JasonBurkart) July 26, 2019

So sad to hear about the loss of my pal @gabekhouth 💔 Rest In Peace. My sincere condolences to your family. pic.twitter.com/R9g61sDjQk — Chris Gauthier (@captaingauthier) July 26, 2019

A fabulous & funny actor I was proud to call my friend,lost to an accident just the other day. My Battle Force 5 brother, & wise-cracking joke making life of every scene. Gabe Khouth was so much the same with everyone he ever worked & played with. Rest In Peace my friend Gabe pic.twitter.com/jI0uDipZrE — Brian Drummond (@BrianDrummondVO) July 26, 2019

Who is Gabe Khouth?

Gabe Khouth was born in North Vancouver, B.C., on November 2, 1972.

He is an actor probably best known for his role as Mr. Clark/Sneezy in the ABC TV series Once Upon a Time. He guest starred as Hector in the ABC series McGyver (1985) and appeared as Jim Gilmore in Terminal City Ricochet (1990). He played Victor Criss in the TV mini-series adaptation of Stephen King’s It (1990) and appeared as Rodney in Ernest Goes to School (1994).

Khouth is also known to TV audiences for his role as Skip the Elf in ABC’s original movie Santa Baby (2006).

He played voice acting roles in popular animated shows. He voiced Goten in Dragonball Z, Kreis Morate in Infinite Ryvius, Ginnosuke Isuzu in Tokyo Underground, Arcade in X: Men Evolution, Spinner Cortez in Hot Wheels Battle Force 5, and Felix in Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses. Gabe Khouth also played Ken Midori in Beyblade Burst.

A prolific actor and voice actor, Gabriel Khouth will be missed by many.