Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans responds to the rumor she was hospitalized after losing custody of her kids

Things aren’t going well for Jenelle Evans Eason right now. The mom-of-three lost custody of all of her kids, and several phone calls leaked that reveals she might be in an abusive relationship.

Although the former reality star denies anything is wrong, things are stressful in Casa Eason at the moment.

Fans were even more concerned for Jenelle Evans Eason after she posted a link about being hospitalized due to a lupus flare up.

Although Jenelle never stated she had lupus, she’s had a lot of health issues. They ranged from mild to more severe, and she’s had several surgeries and hospitalizations to keep her stable.

As lupus flares can be a result of stress, people pretty much bought the story and worried about her health in addition to everything else going on in the young mom’s life.

However, Jenelle recently clarified that she wasn’t hospitalized at all. Since the Teen Mom 2 cash ran out, Jenelle posts tabloid stories links for money.

Understandably, fans got confused and thought she posted a personal update. This confusion has happened to the star several times, but hey, she’s gotta make money somehow.

Her post was referring to Ashley Martson, the 90 Day Fiancé star hospitalized due to lupus complications.

Jenelle Evans was last seen in Washington, DC, looking to shill her make-up line, JE.