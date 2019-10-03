Home > People

Diletta Leotta: Who is Italian sports reporter who responded to fans’ NSFW chant?

3rd October 2019 12:28 PM ET
Sports presenter Diletta Leotta
Diletta Leotta: Napoli fans targeted sports presenter with a vulgar chant. Pic credit: dilettaleotta/Instagram

Italian sports presenter Diletta Leotta was targeted by chanting soccer fans who urged her to take off her top during a recent Serie A fixture in Naples.

As Leotta walked off the pitch past a section of Napoli fans at the Stadio San Paolo, the rowdy fans began chanting, “get your t**s out for the lads.”

However, the stunning presenter for DAZN Italia handled the situation gracefully. The former weather girl, dressed in a long pink skirt and white short-sleeved top, did not show any signs of being upset by the vulgar chanting.

Instead, she flashed a smile, wagged a finger in the direction of the boisterous male crowd, and gave a thumbs down.

Following the incident, many fans took to social media to defend Leotta and slam the soccer fans for their behavior.

But some criticized how she dressed.

The incident brought attention once again to past complaints about the behavior of Italian soccer fans who have often come under fire for hooliganism, as well as racist and sexist chants.

Who is Diletta Leotta?

Diletta Leotta (Giulia Diletta Leotta) was born in Catania, Sicily, Italy, on August 16, 1991. She is 28 years old. She graduated in 2015 from
Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome with a degree in law.

She is an Instagram star with more than 4.8 million followers. You can find her here on Instagram. You can also find her here on Twitter, where she has nearly 170,000 followers.

Her Facebook page has more than than 1 million followers.

Buonanotte 🌙⚽️ #bresciajuve @dazn_it

Leotta covers the Italian soccer Serie A for DAZN Italia. She previously covered Serie B for Sky Sports (2017). She also worked as a host for Radio 105.

Felice, spettinata e in vacanzaaa 😍

She has appeared in a number of Italian TV shows, short films, and videos, including the music series Festival di Sanremo (TV Series), The Comedians (2017), the comedy/talk show Che fuori tempo che fa (2018), and the talk show Che tempo che fa (2019).

Leotta found herself at the center of a controversy in 2017  after her nude images leaked online. She vigorously denied allegations that she leaked the photos herself.

John Thomas Didymus

