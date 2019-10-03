Diletta Leotta: Who is Italian sports reporter who responded to fans’ NSFW chant?

Italian sports presenter Diletta Leotta was targeted by chanting soccer fans who urged her to take off her top during a recent Serie A fixture in Naples.

As Leotta walked off the pitch past a section of Napoli fans at the Stadio San Paolo, the rowdy fans began chanting, “get your t**s out for the lads.”

However, the stunning presenter for DAZN Italia handled the situation gracefully. The former weather girl, dressed in a long pink skirt and white short-sleeved top, did not show any signs of being upset by the vulgar chanting.

Instead, she flashed a smile, wagged a finger in the direction of the boisterous male crowd, and gave a thumbs down.

Diletta Leotta Responding to "get your tits out for the lads" at Napoli👎🤣 pic.twitter.com/7eHuvtYqcB — Gazza (@GucciGazza) October 2, 2019

Italian TV presenter Diletta Leotta letting a few fans at the San Paolo stadium know what she thinks about their catcalls. https://t.co/sDS5JfBWXx — Ned Zelic (@NedZelic) October 2, 2019

Following the incident, many fans took to social media to defend Leotta and slam the soccer fans for their behavior.

Whaaat? She has a knee-length skirt on, and a white top that shows literally nothing! She's not dressed like a tramp at all, and is in fact dressed very classy. — Dan (@DanSouers) October 3, 2019

All sympathy for the great Italian journalist @DilettaLeotta, victim of disgusting macho harassment by fans at the San Paolo stadium in Naples last Sunday.https://t.co/F4HlS58vy4 — Renato Santana (@renatosantana_) October 2, 2019

No matter how REDICULOUSLY STUNNING this woman is, its wrong to speak to anyone in that fashion. — Josh Lemke (@JoshLemke5) October 3, 2019

But some criticized how she dressed.

You dress like you are at a game not like you are on a date. — Sheila Walker (@sheilaw528) October 3, 2019

Bullshit. She made the rules and now she doesn't want to play the game. She capitolizes on her sex charachteristics by emphasizing them for personal gain. She reaps what she sows. That's about like a stripper complaining about being ogled. — Sam R Oney (@SamroneyOney) October 3, 2019

I think she knows her looks are directly related to her popularity not her journalistic skills…. Honestly — Grumpyoldmanmovement (@Grumpyoldmanmo1) October 3, 2019

The incident brought attention once again to past complaints about the behavior of Italian soccer fans who have often come under fire for hooliganism, as well as racist and sexist chants.

Who is Diletta Leotta?

Diletta Leotta (Giulia Diletta Leotta) was born in Catania, Sicily, Italy, on August 16, 1991. She is 28 years old. She graduated in 2015 from

Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome with a degree in law.

She is an Instagram star with more than 4.8 million followers. You can find her here on Instagram. You can also find her here on Twitter, where she has nearly 170,000 followers.

Her Facebook page has more than than 1 million followers.

Leotta covers the Italian soccer Serie A for DAZN Italia. She previously covered Serie B for Sky Sports (2017). She also worked as a host for Radio 105.

She has appeared in a number of Italian TV shows, short films, and videos, including the music series Festival di Sanremo (TV Series), The Comedians (2017), the comedy/talk show Che fuori tempo che fa (2018), and the talk show Che tempo che fa (2019).

Leotta found herself at the center of a controversy in 2017 after her nude images leaked online. She vigorously denied allegations that she leaked the photos herself.