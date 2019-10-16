Did Stacey and Florian break up? Darcey Silva’s sister erases all traces of Albanian boyfriend

Stacey and Florian’s relationship has been a huge source of frustration for Darcey Silva on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance but now, it looks like that may be over.

Speculation about the likely end of Stacey and Florian’s relationship came after the other Silva sister posted and then deleted a photo with the following caption, “I ain’t your mama. #iamnofool #liar #gotalktoyournewgirlincanada #bye #ideservebetterthanyou #foundoutthetruth #tlc #beforethe90days.”

Stacey deleted this post along with all her recent pictures of her and Florian from her IG and unfollowed him. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days #90DayFiancePillowTalk pic.twitter.com/S43Bb8Nbav — John Yates (@JohnYates327) October 15, 2019

Stacey and Florian had been dating for four years and engaged for three after meeting on Instagram and falling for each other. Prior to her deleted post, she typically only had good things to say about the Albanian personal trainer.

Now, Stacey seems to have nothing to say. She’s deleted all traces of Florian from Instagram and hasn’t commented on the likely breakup since the post and delete from a couple of days ago.

As for Florian, he seems unfazed by speculation that he and Stacey have split. On his private Instagram account, he has left up all of his pictures, including those with Stacey in them.

He also posted a photo of himself carrying a woman, who appears to be Stacey, down a flight of stairs. The photo was shared on Wednesday and has the caption, “My angel.”

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey met Florian for the first time in Albania after she convinced Tom Brooks to change plans and head to visit with her sister and her fiance instead.

Rather than having a romantic trip together, Tom ended up seeing a side of Darcey that he didn’t like because she was doing way too much to one-up her sister, causing everyone to be uncomfortable.

Now we’re left wondering if Stacey and Florian have split up for good or if they will kiss and make up.