Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters: What you need to know about Tim Tebow’s former Miss Universe wife

Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has tied the knot with former NFL star Tim Tebow. The couple reportedly tied the knot in an intimate half-hour ceremony in Nel-Peters’ native South Africa, attended by about 260 guests, according to PEOPLE.

Nel-Peters and Tebow’s wedding came after they announced their engagement in January 2019. They celebrated their engagement with a visit to Walt Disney World Resort.

Nel-Peters, 24, said they settled for an intimate, elegant, and traditional wedding, because, being “both very traditional,” they wanted their wedding to be an event they would remember for the rest of their lives with the satisfaction that “nothing was dated.”

According to PEOPLE, 32-year-old Tebow was dressed for the special occasion in an Antar Levar tuxedo. Nel-Peters wore a custom David’s Bridal gown with Marion Rehwinkel diamond and pearl earrings.

She explained that she chose the David’s Bridal gown design because she wanted “something sleek and elegant and timeless.”

Who is Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters?

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was born in Sedgefield, South Africa, in June 1995. The South African model won the Miss South Africa title in 2017 before she went on to win the Miss Universe crown the same year.

She was the second South African beauty queen to win the Miss Universe title after Margaret Gardiner in 1978.

Nel-Peters attended North-West University in South Africa and graduated with a degree in business management.

She had a half-sister, Franje Peters, who suffered from a condition called cerebellar agenesis that she was born with. Nel-Peters shared the sad news of Franje’s death at the age of 13 in 2019.

Nel-Peters and Tebow are devout Christians and multiple reports claimed that they wanted to wait for their wedding night before having sex.

You can find Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters on Instagram, where she has 1.5 million followers. You can also find her on Twitter, where she has more than 60,000 followers.