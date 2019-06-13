Dave Chappelle live on Broadway: How to get tickets for Lunt-Fontanne Theatre residency

Dave Chappell will be live on Broadway this summer. With the comedian making his Broadway debut, one thing is for sure; tickets will sell out quickly.

Lunt-Fontanne Theatre will house the Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway residency. Fans need to get tickets soon because Chappelle will only be on Broadway for a limited time.

The Chappelle Show star will only have five shows, running July 9-13. Yes, Chappelle is keeping his Broadway residency to a minimal run. Deadline reports all shows will start at 8 p.m. EST, sharp.

Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG are producing the show, in conjunction with their new “In Residence On Broadway” series, featuring various limited-run shows.

Mel Brooks and Barry Manilow are other names featured in the new series.

When you hear Dave Chappelle is coming to Broadway in July… https://t.co/B6ymySL6BE pic.twitter.com/vM5loONDj5 — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) June 13, 2019

When and Where to buy tickets?

Presale tickets for the Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway residency go on sale starting Tuesday, June 18. Only Ticketmaster Verified Fans have access to the presale options.

General admission tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster starting, Friday, June 21.

Those interested in checking out Dave Chappelle in his first ever Broadway performance will want to get tickets as soon as they go on sale.

The anticipation over whether the comedian will do a traditional stand-up routine, or a one-man show, could mean tickets won’t last.

Prices have not yet been released, but fans should expect them to be in line with other Broadway shows, meaning prices vary depending on seating sections.

However, chances are tickets will not be cheap. Those interested in checking out Chappelle on Broadway will need to be prepared to pay a pretty penny.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Dave Chappelle On Broadway at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on July 9 – 13! Register for #VerifiedFan presale NOW – 6/16 at 10pm: https://t.co/wVfdIwuexj **No recording devices are allowed. All shows are cellphone, camera-free events. pic.twitter.com/DhGNu3OOJO — Live Nation NYC (@LiveNationNYC) June 12, 2019

It is important to note some websites, such as Secure Box Office, claims to have tickets to Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway residency available for purchase now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticket holder for the show.

Therefore, until tickets are released from them, fans should not purchase elsewhere. Once Ticketmaster releases tickets, then fans can look at websites such as StubHub or Craigslist but should do so with caution.

Ticket scams are on the rise, which is why it is always best to purchase from a legit ticket service, like Ticketmaster.