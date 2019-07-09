Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller shares photo of her falling from her wheelchair during a flight

It’s no secret that Abby Lee Miller’s life has been full of ups and downs since her recent cancer diagnosis.

The reality star (and felon) is now reliant on a wheelchair to help her get around, as her disease rendered her paralyzed from the waist down.

She doesn’t let it hinder her on the new season of Dance Moms, but she certainly does rely on the wheelchair (and other people) to help her stay mobile.

The reality star recently took to Instagram to share the fact that she fell while attempting to transfer from her wheelchair to American Airlines’ wheelchair at Pittsburgh International Airport.

She also shared that the airline failed to transfer her on “the bridge” (the tunnel between the building and the airplane), and instead attempted to transfer her in front of all of the airplane’s passengers.

This caused embarrassment when she fell from the chair.

Luckily, Abby says “hot firefighters” came to save her, but she claimed she had to call the paramedics herself to help her get up, which she believes the airline should have done.

She also alleges the American Airlines gate manager didn’t even stop to ask if she was okay.

Thankfully, she’s not letting this get in the way of her reality show and continued to post about it after the incident.

You can catch Dance Moms Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime for all the drama!