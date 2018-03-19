Cynthia Nixon runs for NY governor: Is she related to Richard Nixon?

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has announced she is running for governor of New York.

The internet has since erupted with people searching for everything about her, including how old she is and whether she’s related to Richard Nixon.

Here’s a quick run-down of answers to the most common questions people have been asking:

How old is Cynthia Nixon?

Cynthia, who played Miranda on the famous show alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis, was born on April 9, 1966 making her 51 years old.

Is she Richard Nixon’s daughter or related to him?

No, Cynthia is not Richard Nixon’s daughter nor related to him in any way. Cynthia was born the only child of Anne Elizabeth and Walter E Nixon, who was a radio journalist.

Richard Nixon, who was the 37th President of the United States and famous for the Watergate scandal, had two children, both daughters, Tricia and Julie Nixon. Tricia has one son, Edward F. Cox and Julie has three children — Jennie Elizabeth, Alexander Richard and Melanie Catherine Eisenhower.

Who is Cynthia running against?

The Sex and the City actress and activist, who is a lifelong New Yorker, will challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking re-election to a third term.

When will the vote take place?

The Democratic primary will take place on September 13.