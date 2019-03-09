Cruise with Cardi B: Everything you need to know about the Days of Summer cruise

A new summer cruise will set sail in June and Cardi B will be on it. The Days of Summer cruise has been announced and it features some of the biggest names in hip hop including DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Post Malone.

It’s going to be a great time for hip hop fans and something that you won’t want to miss.

Who will be on the Days of Summer cruise?

So far, the artist lineup for the Days of Summer cruise includes DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Post Malone. However, it looks like there will be even more acts on board.

Each of the artists taking part in the upcoming hip hop cruise will be performing live and will be along for the ride too.

Where is the Days of Summer Cruise headed and when?

The upcoming Days of Summer cruise will start in Miami on Carnival Cruise lines on Friday, June 28, 2019, and returns to Miami on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Boarding for this cruise runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the actual departure time is 4 p.m.

After leaving Miami, cruisers will head to Half Moon Cay, also known as Little San Salvador Island. Half Moon Cay is a private port owned by Carnival and those aboard the cruise will get to spend a day enjoying the sun, sand and water in this private oasis.

Day three will be a stop in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. Both stops will give cruisers the option of enjoying a shore excursion for an additional fee or cruisers can opt to spend their time off the ship lounging on the beach and enjoying the local shops and food.

Of course, there’s always the option of staying on the ship and enjoying the amenities while so many others are off doing their own thing.

On the last day of the cruise, the ship will head back to port in Miami, Florida. Those aboard can expect to reach the port and begin departing the ship around 10 a.m.

How much does the Days of Summer Cruise cost?

As with any cruise, the cost is dependent on many variables including the size and location of the room and the cost of any island excursions that are purchased.

Pricing for interior cabins with four people in them starts at $1062.50 per person and the prices depending on cabin size and the number of occupants goes all the way up to $3500 per person for a double-occupancy suite.

Keep in mind that this is just the price of the cabin itself and does not include add-ons. This also doesn’t include tax. For more information on the Days of Summer cruise pricing, go here.

What activities can those aboard the cruise look forward to?

In addition to performances from the likes of DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Post Malone and possibly more, there are many activities aboard the Carnival Cruise ship that cruisers can enjoy.

Some are included in the cost of the cruise and others will cost a little extra.

Activities that come with the cruise and won’t cost extra include mini golf, access to the fitness center, a jogging track, the Twister Waterslide and the pool, the mixologist competition, the Atrium, performances at the comedy club, movies in or near the pool and the mega deck party.

For an additional fee, cruisers can enjoy spa and beauty services, massages, the Redfrog Rum Bar, slot machines and poker.

Much like other cruises, a dining plan is included in the price of the cruise and those looking for upgraded fare can pay extra for upgrades like steak, seafood and sushi.

Who can sign up to cruise with DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Post Malone?

The Days of Summer cruise is for adults only and no one under 18 years old will be admitted. Those under 25 years old (and at least 18) will only be allowed to board if they are accompanied by a family member who is at least 25 years old.

June isn’t that far away so make sure to book your cabin and get ready to cruise with DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Post Malone on the Days of Summer cruise by heading to their website and putting down a deposit soon.

All cruise payments are due by May 15 and there are no refunds.