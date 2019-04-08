Chrissy Metz’s ACM Awards 2019 live performance: Watch the video

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz wowed the world when she took to the stage to deliver a stirring rendition of I’m Standing With You at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night.

Metz performed I’m Standing With You with Carrie Underwood on Sunday, April 7, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Although it was not the first time that Metz’s fans have heard her sing, the performance on Sunday was her live TV singing debut, and everyone was left dazzled.

@ChrissyMetz just watched you on the @ACMawards Girl you are AMAZING!! Please put out an album I would buy it!! #beautifulvoice — Stephanie Block (@MashBigSister) April 8, 2019

Metz, 38, performed the song after an intro delivered by Underwood. I’m Standing with You, a song written by Diane Warren, is from the soundtrack of Metz’s upcoming film, Breakthrough, Underwood explained.

Breakthrough follows the inspiring story of Joyce Smith (played by Metz), a mother who, through the power of prayer, was able to gather help for her son after an accident where he fell into icy water and almost drowned.

Metz co-stars in the upcoming faith-based film with Josh Lucas as Brian Smith, Marcel Ruiz as John Smith, Topher Grace as Pastor Jason Noble, Sam Trammell as Dr. Kent Sutterer, and Dennis Haysbert as Doctor Garrett.

The film, written by Grant Nieporte, was directed by Roxann Dawson.

Becki Cross Trujillo, Stephen Curry, and Samuel Rodriguez served as executive producers.

According to Underwood, the song is about “keeping the faith through odds that seem insurmountable.”

After Underwood’s intro, Metz, who looked stunning in a blue satin dress, took to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to deliver her stirring performance of the song.

She was joined by Underwood and other country music stars, including Lauren Alania, Maddie & Tae, and Mickey Guyton.

The packed audience at the arena applauded enthusiastically after the performance. Fans also took to social media to lavish praises on Metz and Underwood’s performance.