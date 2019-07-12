Chris Morgan has a YouTube channel: Bagel Boss Guy’s clips show his short temper wasn’t a one-off

Chris Morgan is the short-tempered bagel shop customer who became an internet viral sensation after a video showing him ranting angrily against women went viral on social media earlier this week. It was learned that he has a YouTube channel. The videos he uploaded to his YouTube channel show that his angry tirade at the Bagel Boss was not a one-off.

The Bagel Boss viral video shows him angrily berating women, saying they don’t want to date him because of his height. His angry tirade started after he accused one of the female staff at Bagel Boss in Bay Shore, Long Island, of smirking at him.

When he was accused of insulting female staff at the store, he asked, “Why is it OK for women to say, ‘Oh, You’re five feet’ on dating sites, ‘You should be dead’?”

When someone tried to calm him down, he shouted, “Shut your mouth! You’re not God or my father or my boss.”

He then challenged another customer, asking him to “step out,” and bumped his chest aggressively against the customer. Another customer then tackled him and pinned him to the ground.

And of course the ultimate #CongratulationsYouPlayedYourself goes to this guy at Bagel Boss! 😳😳 Lets discuss… #EbrointheMorningpic.twitter.com/xHBFTZPTKm — HOT 97 (@HOT97) July 11, 2019

If you're a short man. Can you relate to the guy at the Bagel Boss? Let us know why! #EbrointheMorningpic.twitter.com/K9RvkBMWns — HOT 97 (@HOT97) July 11, 2019

Bagel Boss said that Chris Morgan finally left the store with his bagel without paying.

Chris Morgan has a YouTube channel

Since the incident, internet sleuths have identified the angry bagel shop customer as 45-year-old, divorced, cleaning business owner Chris Morgan. It has also been confirmed that he has a YouTube channel.

Chris Morgan’s YouTube videos reveal that the bagel shop incident wasn’t the first time that he made a scene in public. Many of his videos, some of which have since been taken down from YouTube since the latest incident, show him making a scene in different situations in public, and accusing people of discriminating against him because of his height.

The content of the videos has led some to suggest that making scenes in public is Morgan’s strategy for creating YouTube videos.

Bagel Guy vs. 7/11 The legend continues.

pic.twitter.com/f3iG70sg4J — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 11, 2019

Bagel Boss Guy is Chris Morgan. Here is his YouTube channel. Enjoy! https://t.co/AULzGfoZju — Danny Bags (@dannybags1) July 11, 2019

One video shows him arguing with a woman while the woman’s child looks on. Another shows him accusing a 7-Eleven worker of harassing him, and yet another shows him arguing with a librarian.

The video showing him in an altercation with a 7-Eleven worker (see Twitter video above) is attracting attention due to its similarity to the bagel shop incident. He accuses the 7-Eleven worker of asking him about his height and calls the police.

Morgan has since been capitalizing on his newfound fame

On Thursday, Morgan called in to HOT 97’s Ebro in the Morning, with Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez, to talk (6:53 mark in the video below) about what happened at the bagel shop.

He accused the man who attacked him at the bagel store of bullying.

“Despite getting attacked and bullied by a bunch of wads who are twice my size and think they’re bad, I’m still here,” Morgan said.

He also said he was considering pressing charges against the man who tackled him and described himself as the “modern-day Martin Luther King” of short people. He added that he’s “been through hell.”

We have the man from the Bagel Boss … Chris is on the line!#EbrointheMorninghttps://t.co/jt14RRsBVCpic.twitter.com/5p5VabshJ1 — HOT 97 (@HOT97) July 11, 2019

Yelling at 'the modern MLK of short people' pic.twitter.com/urDdH1Rwcd — Havin Thangs (@foolishfoolie) July 11, 2019

Omg the short bagel shop man just said he’s the modern day Martin Luther King on Hot 97 😂😂 — . (@adrienneee_) July 11, 2019

When he was asked whether he planned to go back to the bagel shop, he said: “As of right now, no. I’m staying away from that. I don’t want the trouble or the heat. I don’t need it.”

Morgan seems to be enjoying his newfound fame. When The New York Post tracked him down, he seemed pleased with the fact that he is now famous.

Chris Morgan, a 45-year-old divorced, childless cleaning company owner from Long Island told the Daily Mail what happened. Bagel Bros said that the man did not pay for his bagel – a whole wheat bagel with one egg white and Swiss cheese. #bagelboss cc @donaldrosner @BagelBossUSA https://t.co/waCQFIG5Kx — Heather Hear (@heather_hear) July 11, 2019

The video has been seen around the world, and now he's speaking out. Chris Morgan, the man seen going on a rant at a Bay Shore Bagel Boss, has told his side of the story to ⁦@News12LI⁩ #bagelguy #bagelboss #bagel #BagelBossGuy #BagelBossGuyDatingProfiles pic.twitter.com/lL9hnJ2yDb — Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) July 11, 2019

“I’m famous. A bunch of famous people are looking at my video,” he said.

He revealed that he is divorced and living in a van after his landlord threw him out. He also said that due to his fame ladies are now hitting on him

“I got girls hitting on me I don’t even know,” he boasted.