Cedric Bixler-Zavala claims Scientologists poisoned his dogs after his wife accused Danny Masterson of rape

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala claims that the Church of Scientology poisoned his pet dog after his wife, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, accused Scientologist member Danny Masterson of sexual assault, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carnell Bixler is one of several women who filed lawsuits in 2019, alleging that Masterson, known for his role as Steven Hyde in That ’70s Show, sexually assaulted them in the past.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala takes to Instagram with claims

Bixler-Zavala and his wife, Carnell Bixler, took to Instagram separately to allege that their pet dog ate poisoned meat and that Scientologists were responsible.

In her Instagram post, Carnell Bixler alleged that Scientologists killed her pet dog named Biscuit.

“Scientology and Danny Masterson have now murdered two of my sweet baby dogs. Biscuit would have turned one this week…. Baby Ethel, please take care of our little Biskey til we all meet again…. How many times can a heart break?”

Her husband, Bixler-Zavala also took to Instagram with the same allegation. He said they took their pet dog to the vet for treatment after they ate poisoned meat. He posted the image of the meat and the poison allegedly ingested.

“I’m at the vet dealing with another hurt animal. This is what I’ve been finding in my front and backyard. This is what scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect.”

He later announced that they had to put down a second dog after it ate rat poison concealed in pieces of meat.

“We had to put her down today. This was the result of eating rat poison rolled up in raw meat. This is the 2nd dog we’ve had to put down due to the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists.”

Danny Masterson allegations

The allegation of poisoning comes after THR reported in August 2019 that Carnell Bixler and three women sued Masterson and the Church of Scientology, alleging that they were stalked and intimated after filing sexual assault claims with the LAPD.

Carnell Bixler, Marie Riales, and two women whose identities were not disclosed, reportedly filed a complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court accusing Masterson and Scientologists of trying to silence them by intimidating and harassing them.

THR also reported that Bixler-Zavala was one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

In 2017, Netflix fired Masterson from its comedy series, The Ranch, after the LAPD confirmed they were investigating allegations of sexual assault against Masterson from multiple women.

Masterson portrayed Jameson “Rooster” Bennett on The Ranch. He responded to the allegation of sexual assault, saying they were “beyond ridiculous,” according to THR.

He said he was looking forward to meeting his accusers in court and that people would know the truth. He also threatened to counter-sue after the lawsuit has been thrown out.

Carnell Bixler met Masterson in the late ’90s, and they started dating. She alleged that Masterson violently forced her to have sex with him and that he also ordered her to join the Church of Scientology.

She claimed she reported the alleged sexual assaults to the church, but the church said a woman could not claim rape by someone she was in a consensual relationship with.

Carnell Bixler alleged that when they broke up in 2002, she was forced to sign a document that she would never go public about her allegations or sue Masterson. But she filed a report with the LAPD after she left the church in 2016, according to THR.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala was the vocalist for the rock band At the Drive-In, formed in El Paso, Texas, in 1994. He is also the lead vocalist and lyricist for the rock band The Mars Volta, formed in 2001.

The Mars Volta won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 2009 for their song Wax Simulacra.

Actress Carnell Bixler appeared as Chrissy on That ’70s Show and as Sheila on Spin City.