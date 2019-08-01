Cece Gutierrez bio: How old is Basketball Wives star, what is her net worth and where is she from?

CeCe Gutierrez has definitely turned up the drama for her sophomore season on Basketball Wives.

With family tension at an all-time high, CeCe was accused of baiting her best friend OG to come after Kristen Scott. This drama could be why so many VH1 viewers have been asking about CeCe’s age, among other things.

Before appearing on Basketball Wives, CeCe Gutierrez wasn’t a fixture on reality TV. Instead, CeCe worked as an operating room nurse before owning her own medspa.

She joined the VH1 hit not only because she is friends with women on the cast, but also because her boyfriend is former NBA player and coach Byron Scott.

There have been questions about CeCe Gutierrez’s age. Some wonder if it’s because she’s feuding with her future daughter-in-law (assume she and Byron Scott get married). It could also be because CeCe looks young.

Last season, when CeCe made her debut, it was shared that she was 46 years old, which makes her 47 now, after celebrating her birthday on April 27.

CeCe Gutierrez net worth?

CeCe and Byron got engaged in 2018. While many Basketball Wives viewers want to know more about CeCe Gutierrez’s net worth, there’s not much information out there about how much she’s worth.

However, CeCe’s fiance Byron Scott has a reported net worth of $14 million.

Scott was embroiled in a bitter divorce dispute over the last few years. Last year, reports revealed his ex-wife Anita Scott was asking for $60,000 per month in spousal support, but the court ultimately awarded her $7,000 per month.

Where is CeCe from?

In addition to questions about CeCe Gutierrez’s age and net worth, Basketball Wives viewers have also been looking for information about where CeCe is from.

Aside from her role on Basketball Wives, CeCe is a particularly private person. She doesn’t share a whole lot about herself, but she is proud of her heritage and speaks of it on Instagram.

We found evidence that CeCe Gutierrez is Filipina, with family roots in The Philippines and that she has even taken Byron Scott to visit.

What we do know is that she attended Marymount University in Virginia to obtain her AA in Nursing Science. She continued her education in Los Angeles, earning her RN from the LA County + USC Medical School of Nursing in 1998.

Basketball Wives airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on VH1.