Cardi B’s old live video surfaces, rapper responds to backlash over claims she drugged and robbed men

26th March 2019 8:54 PM ET

Before Cardi B was a Grammy-winning, platinum-selling artist, she was just as active on social media as she is now and some of the things she shared didn’t paint the I Like It rapper in the greatest light.

One of those things is a three-year-old live video that recently resurfaced. On it, Cardi B admits that back in her stripper days, she would drug and rob men who wanted to have sex with her.

“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f**k me? Yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,'” Cardi confessed on the unearthed Instagram live video. “And I drugged n***as up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.”

Soon after the clip went viral, Cardi’s critics started the #SurvivingCardiB hashtag on Twitter, making reference to the damning R. Kelly docu-series that ultimately led to further investigation of the singer. There have also been quite a few Bill Cosby jokes, as one can imagine.

You can see a copy of Cardi B’s old live video here:

Cardi B responds to backlash from old Facebook Live video

The thing about Cardi B is that she’s always been brutally honest and even she admits that her past isn’t exactly pure and that she did what she had to do in order to get by.

Apparently, when she was younger and stripping, she felt that she had to drug and rob men in order to survive.

In the lengthy Twitter response, Cardi also made it clear that she doesn’t rap about some of the things she’s done in the past because she’s not proud of them and she doesn’t want to glorify them. Read her response below.

All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future. pic.twitter.com/VlPJW20thN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2019

Social media backlash after Cardi B’s old live video goes viral

It shouldn’t be too surprising that reactions to Cardi B’s old live video have been mixed. Many hopped on social media, ready to crucify Cardi B.

The backlash has been fierce but of course, many of her fans were quick to dismiss her claims and her admission that this really did happen. Now, there’s a debate raging as to whether Cardi should be forgiven or not.

Cardi B said she was dating the men she drugged & robbed 🥴 I was drugged and robbed when I was 18 and I almost died from it. Y‘all think just because we‘re men we are supposed to get over it? I‘m still living with anxiety & panic attacks up to this date. #SurvivingCardiB 🖕🏾 — Zinyy (@disgusthang) March 26, 2019

So the big debate now is, why isn’t @iamcardib under investigation for admitting to crimes that any man would be in jail for already. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WTydfqQ7AI — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) March 26, 2019

the fact that cardi b admitted to drugging and robbing men she would take back to a hotel for sex blows my mind. that’s not “keeping it real”. that’s a crime. — btec billie eilish (@itsangelaa_xo) March 26, 2019

#SurvivingCardiB I'm a victim of CardiB…back in 2011 she Drugged and Robbed me. — O-Zone The Don (@Ozone8200) March 26, 2019

Are Cardi B’s pre-fame crimes too heinous to let go or should the Bodak Yellow rapper be given a pass because of her past? That’s what social media can’t seem to decide and so far, it doesn’t look like Cardi B is losing any sleep over it.