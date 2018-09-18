Brooks Ayers from The Real Housewives of Orange County is married — Who is the lucky lady?

Brooks Ayers and Vicki Gunvalson were a match made in reality television heaven. Their explosive relationship played out on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Not only did Brooks Ayers cost her nearly all of her friends, he wrapped her up in an atrocious scheme involving cancer. Unfortunately, Vicki is still paying for being in that relationship years later.

Tonight on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson discussed Brooks Ayers getting married. He apparently moved on from The Real Housewives of Orange County drama and has been married for a few months.

Back in March, Brooks Ayers married Christy Lindeman. The two had been together for over a year and tied the knot in front of family and friends.

While there aren’t a ton of details about who Christy Lindeman is, she does have an adult son who witnessed the nuptials. Brooks Ayers told Us Weekly back in March that he has never been happier, which says a lot about the time he spent with Vicki Gunvalson.

Despite Vicki having moved on with Steve Lodge, it looks like Brooks is still a pain in her side. She was still talking about him during her trip to the healer with Shannon Beador on Real Housewives of Orange County, something that raised some red flags.

Christy Lindeman and Brooks Ayers are still happily married six months later and Vicki Gunvalson is still working on getting Steve Lodge to propose to her. There is a lot happening in the love department regarding these two famous exes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.