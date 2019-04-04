Britney Spears struggling with dad Jamie’s health battles after ruptured colon, admitted to mental health facility

Britney Spears checked into a mental health facility as she’s struggling to cope with her father’s recent health issues.

The news of her father’s health struggles came to light in January when she shared an old photo of herself with her parents on Instagram. Britney revealed she needed to take some time off in order to focus on her mental health.

In the post, she explains that her father was hospitalized and almost died. Britney has chosen to focus her time on her family rather than perform her newest show, Domination.

TMZ reported yesterday that Britney Spears checked herself into a mental health facility to deal with her emotional distress concerning her father’s health issues. TMZ reports his health condition is serious and isn’t getting better, despite a positive prognosis in January.

Spears checked herself into the facility about a week ago and will remain there for 30 days.

This isn’t the first time Spears dealt with mental health issues. Back in 2007, she shaved her head and attacked the paparazzi with an umbrella. She checked herself into the UCLA’s Medical Center’s Psych Ward at that time to deal with her issues.

Britney has been open about her father’s health struggles. In January, Spears postponed her Las Vegas residency because of her father’s health condition, revealing that two months prior to her cancellation, Jamie’s colon spontaneously ruptured. He had emergency surgery and remained in the hospital for 28 days.

A source told PEOPLE there’s nothing dramatic going on with Britney, but that she and her father are very close and she simply needed to put herself first.