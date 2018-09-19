Body By Mac: Everything you need to know about Mackenzie McKee’s fitness business

Mackenzie McKee now lists herself as a fitness model but before any of that, she was a reality star who was part of the Teen Mom franchise. After Teen Mom 3 was canceled, she decided to jump into something with her passion and now, she has her own fitness program dedicated to assisting people who need guidance.

Body By Mac is the company run by Mackenzie McKee. She has a website dedicated to what she does with a breakdown of everything she offers potential customers. There are workout DVDs, health supplements and workout plans you can purchase.

Right now, Mackenzie McKee runs her own business and is working on competitive bodybuilding. She has talked a lot about her fitness routine and what she does to keep in shape. At this point, McKee is focused on growing her business and maintaining her healthy lifestyle.

Not only does she sell the workout plans and DVDs she also sells things like sweat belts, waist trainers, and fitness wedding bands. This is something she has been working on for a while and it looks like people have begun to jump on board with her.

Overall, Mackenzie McKee has been working Body By Mac for over a year. She has talked about the feeling she gets when she helps someone lose a pound.

To catch up with Mackenzie McKee and see what she has been up to since Teen Mom 3 left the air, tune into her MTV special.

Teen Mom OG: Where Are They Now? Mackenzie McKee airs tonight at 9/8c on MTV.