Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex Nick Gordon dies: Brother speaks out about death

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, died, and his brother, Jack Walker Jr., made a comment about his death.

Walker told PEOPLE that his brother died on Wednesday in Florida. He said his brother’s cause of death was a drug overdose.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr. said. “Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

Gordon, 30, became well known when he was dating Bobbi Kristina Brown. When Brown was 22, she suffered a suspected drug overdose in her home. Gordon was with her at the time.

Gordon had to pay $36 million when the civil courts found him responsible for Brown’s death. Brown herself is the daughter of R&B legends Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston. Whitney died in 2012.

Nick Gordon’s attorney Joe S. Habachy released a statement about his client’s death.

“While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.”

Habachy said that Nick Gordon worked hard to keep his head up and stay sober over the past few years as he continued to face challenges. He said Gordon wanted nothing more than to live a happy life.

According to The Daily Mail, Nick Gordon suffered several heart attacks on New Year’s Day. He was rushed to Altamonte Springs Hospital, where he died in the Intensive Care Unit.

I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I… Posted by Junior Walker on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Jack Walker also released a social media post in tribute to his brother, saying that he hopes his brother “heard me talking to you at your bedside.”