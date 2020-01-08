Blue Ivy birthday picture: Mathew Knowles posts never-before-seen photo of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter

The eldest daughter of celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay-Z celebrated her 8th birthday yesterday. Blue Ivy Carter was born on January 7th, 2012. How time flies by!

Granddad and music executive Mathew Knowles publicly shared a very sweet photo of Blue Ivy that had not been seen in public before.

In honor of Blue Ivy’s birthday, her grandpa, Mr. Mathew Knowles, Beyonce’s dad, and former Destiny’s Child manager posted a tribute on Instagram. He posted a little video with a never-before-seen photo of the young girl and caption stating, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful and oldest granddaughter.” He signed it “love, Papa G.”

In the photo, Blue Ivy is wearing an orange top with a gray skirt that has cherries on it; she is also wearing her school backpack in the adorable pic.

There were lots of heartwarming replies to the post with many folks wishing Blue Ivy a very happy birthday.

It’s not the first photo of Blue Ivy to be made public this year. Last week rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, posted a picture on Instagram of herself and Blue Ivy with mom, Beyonce, to celebrate the start of the new decade. A black and white photo of the trio is accompanied by a simple “Happy 2020 🤘🏽” message.

Some folk have expressed surprise at how grown up the 8-year-old looks.

Beyonce has also posted a video on Instagram, which she called a “2019 Bey-Cap!!” The minute and a half long video shows footage highlights from the last year of Beyonce’s public and private life.

The footage includes scenes from family gatherings such as birthday celebrations, a Fourth of July party, and numerous holidays. We see the couple with all three of their children.

Five years after Blue Ivy’s birth, the celebrity couple welcomed twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter to the family.