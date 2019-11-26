Home > People

Blake Abelard says 90 Day Fiance makes it look like Jasmin Lahtinen isn’t into him

By
26th November 2019 6:22 PM ET
Blake Abelard 90 Day Fiance
Blake is putting the blame on 90 Day Fiance editing. Pic credit: TLC

Blake and Jasmin finally made their 90 Day Fiance debut on Season 7, Episode 4, and TLC viewers have not been impressed.

There’s been quite a bit of chatter after seeing Blake and Jasmin in action and the general consensus is that these two have nothing in common. Ever since the episode aired, quite a few viewers have commented that Jasmin really doesn’t seem to be into Blake at all.

And the fact that her sister lives minutes away and that the two are close has many 90 Day Fiance viewers suspicious of her motives. Does Jasmin really want to come to America to be with Blake or is this just the fastest way to get a green card and take Los Angeles by storm with her sister Janette Lahtinen?

But Blake says that there is chemistry between him and Jasmin and that we are only seeing what they want us to see. In a recent Instagram Q&A, when a fan pointed out the very obvious lack of chemistry between the two, he responded, “I do watch the show and I DO notice how THEY MAKE it seem like she acts towards me. That’s reality TV for ya.”

Then, Blake suggested that people should “tune in” to his live feeds to see how he and Jasmin really interact with each other.

Blake Abelard IG stories
Blake tells his new 90 Day Fiance fans to watch his lives. Pic credit: @hollowbrooks/Instagram

Could it be possible that Blake and Jasmin are really in love and that all is great? Or is the awkwardness beyond anything that could be edited in?

Like Blake said, we’ll just have to keep watching and keep tuning in to his Instagram Lives, which seem to be pretty frequent.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. 