Blake Abelard says 90 Day Fiance makes it look like Jasmin Lahtinen isn’t into him

Blake and Jasmin finally made their 90 Day Fiance debut on Season 7, Episode 4, and TLC viewers have not been impressed.

There’s been quite a bit of chatter after seeing Blake and Jasmin in action and the general consensus is that these two have nothing in common. Ever since the episode aired, quite a few viewers have commented that Jasmin really doesn’t seem to be into Blake at all.

And the fact that her sister lives minutes away and that the two are close has many 90 Day Fiance viewers suspicious of her motives. Does Jasmin really want to come to America to be with Blake or is this just the fastest way to get a green card and take Los Angeles by storm with her sister Janette Lahtinen?

Blake’s storyline is horrible, he is obviously clueless lmao jasmine and her sister are scamming his ass and his blind ass can’t see it and the blonde hair needs to GOOOOOO #90DayFiance — Beti (@hellabeti) November 25, 2019

Umm Blake is a moron on #90DayFiance – Jasmin is so not in to him like he is in to her — Katie ❤️ (@whiskey_katie) November 26, 2019

This is a hard one… I understand not being in the mood for sex right after a long haul flight. HOWEVERRRR, I also know I’d be ready to jump ALL of my man’s bones, if I hadn’t seen him in months. Are you really too tired, sis, or is it Blake? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/4y77ieOG4C — adrienne (@FxxyBrwn) November 25, 2019

But Blake says that there is chemistry between him and Jasmin and that we are only seeing what they want us to see. In a recent Instagram Q&A, when a fan pointed out the very obvious lack of chemistry between the two, he responded, “I do watch the show and I DO notice how THEY MAKE it seem like she acts towards me. That’s reality TV for ya.”

Then, Blake suggested that people should “tune in” to his live feeds to see how he and Jasmin really interact with each other.

Could it be possible that Blake and Jasmin are really in love and that all is great? Or is the awkwardness beyond anything that could be edited in?

Like Blake said, we’ll just have to keep watching and keep tuning in to his Instagram Lives, which seem to be pretty frequent.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.