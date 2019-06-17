Bishop Bullwinkle death: Pastor and viral ‘Hell 2 Da Naw Naw’ singer dead at 70

Bernard Thomas, better known as Bishop Bullwinkle, is dead at 70 years old. The Floridian pastor is best known for the viral song Hell 2 Da Naw Naw.

Bishop Bullwinkle has appeared in several popular videos performing the song, one of which has 37 million views from his official YouTube channel.

His death was confirmed by his family on Sunday on his Facebook profile:

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our father Bishop Bullwinkle. He has booked his show in Heaven to perform for our Heavenly Father and for once, he couldn’t be late. We love u sir and please book us the VIP room for us when we meet again.

Many on social media, including recording artist Big Mucci, paid tribute to Bishop Bullwinkle on Instagram.

While his cause of death is yet to be confirmed, it is being reported that Bishop Bullwinkle may have died from a heart attack. Several tributes have poured in celebrating Bullwinkle’s life.

"R.I.P. Bishop BullWinkle"

Our Beloved Team members passed away!

Keep his family in your Prayers!

(404) 408-8788#JoeDouglas#GeorgeWillisJr#LeVelle#BishopBullwinkle pic.twitter.com/VosZeHMY6l — GeorgeWillisJr (@GeorgeWillisJr) June 17, 2019

Damn RIP to Bishop Bullwinkle ☹️ 🗣 Hell Naw To The Naw Naw Naw — JUICEE 🍒🥥💦 (@dope_vibez98) June 17, 2019

Bishop Bullwinkle on the left with #TheCussingPastor has passed away! Hell nawl ta da nawl nawl nawl pic.twitter.com/qFBbg3x0Ff — Ant Mix A Lot (@ANTDOGG422) June 17, 2019

Bishop Bullwinkle’s Facebook group page was last active in February 2016. However, there are several videos of the comedian and internet sensation performing on stage earlier this year and he was active on his Facebook profile page.

Bishop Bullwinkle was a comedian and a controversial figure for his profanity-laced criticism of some preachers in his viral song, according to the Chicago Reader.

Bullwinkle is best known for his songs Hell 2 Da Naw Naw and Some Preachers. The former samples Bigg Robb’s Looking For a Country Girl, while the later appropriated Sheba Potts-Wright song The Real Deal.

Bernard Thomas, better known as Bishop Bullwinkle, is survived by his family.