Bethenny Frankel quits Real Housewives of New York before RHONY heads into Season 12

Bethenny Frankel is quitting Real Housewives of New York. The news broke in a Variety exclusive where they reported the entrepreneur will leave the series before it enters its 12th season.

Bethenny Frankel quits RHONY

In the official statement, Frankel said that she plans to move on to the next chapter in her life. The 48-year-old said that she plans to spend more time with her daughter and her partnership with Mark Burnett.

While Frankel is quitting RHONY, she won’t disappear from the public eye. The partnership with Burnett produces shows that she also stars in which she said represents “a shift in the conversation for women.”

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have.”

She also said that the best is yet to come.

Bethenny Frankel and Real Housewives of New York

Bethenny Frankel has been with RHONY since the show premiered in 2008.

This isn’t the first time that Frankel quit the show. She also exited in 2010 in its third season but then returned in the seventh season in 2015.

Now she is stepping away from RHONY again.

Frankel said that she is a different person than she even was one year ago. That is when her ex-boyfriend Dennis Shields died. Frankel said that event left a scar on her heart that will never disappear completely.

She did say that she has started the healing process, though.

While she did not give a specific reason why she is quitting RHONY, Bethenny Frankel did just win a battle in her custody war with Jason Hoppy.

While Frankel accused Hoppy of abuse, he said she should not have full custody of their daughter Bryn because of how she would get drunk on Real Housewives of New York.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

The judge responded that going out for an occasional drink is not against the law. However, with Bethenny Frankel quitting Real Housewives of New York, that eliminates a huge amount of video proof as she heads to a final ruling in the custody case.