Ben Unwin cause of death: Home and Away actor dies at 41

Actor Ben Unwin died at the age of 41. According to the New South Wales Police, the Home and Away actor found his body after responding to a concern-for-welfare check.

When asked, police said that they did not consider the death to be suspicious.

Ben Unwin cause of death

According to police reports (via BBC), investigators discovered his body last week (August 14) but there has been no cause of death revealed yet.

According to 7NEWS Sydney, police found his body on a property near Lismore.

A former @homeandaway star has died. The body of 41-year-old Ben Unwin, who played Jesse McGregor for nearly a decade, was found by police on a property near Lismore last week. The cast and crew of the show are remembering Ben with 'much affection'. https://t.co/vOiQGnSO0r #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/3mCpstjOxt — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 20, 2019

The Guardian added:

“Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian, responding to a concern for welfare. The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death has not been treated as suspicious.”

Tributes for Ben Unwin

Sarah O’Connell sent out a tribute to the late actor and reminded people that he also worked as a director, specifically on the music video Tubthumping by Chumbawamba.

Sad to hear that Ben Unwin, who played Jesse McGregor in Home and Away, has died aged 41. He also directed Chumbawamba's Tubthumping music video and several for Boy George. #HomeAndAway #BenUnwin pic.twitter.com/xnad0Ku2nP — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) August 20, 2019

The Home and Away soap opera also sent out their condolences and wishes to his family and friends.

The cast and crew of #HomeandAway are saddened to hear the passing of Ben Unwin. Ben played the character Jesse McGregor and joined the cast in 1996 – 2000, returning to Summer Bay in 2002 – 2005. We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ben. pic.twitter.com/Mcs6246ERO — Home and Away (@homeandawaytv2) August 20, 2019

Kimberly Cooper, who starred with Ben Unwin on Home and Away also sent out an Instagram tribute along with a photo of a magazine cover they appeared on together.

“My first tv week cover was with you. We had years of laughter, be it giggles on set trying to get through scenes as lovers or doubled over belly laughs at the pubs after work. I will be sad for now, but I promise to tell stories of great joy about our times together. You forever hold a special place in my heart. Love you Onion.”

Who is Ben Unwin?

Ben Unwin starred on Home and Away from 1996 until 2000 and then again from 2002 to 2005.

For those unfamiliar with the show, it is an Australian soap opera that has aired since 1988.

The show has starred some major names in Hollywood over the years, including Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Isla Fisher (The Wedding Crashers), Naomi Watts (The Ring), Guy Pierce (Iron Man 3), Simon Baker (The Mentalist) and the late Heath Ledger.

As a matter of fact, Unwin followed in the footsteps of Heath Ledger. Both actors played bad boys on Home and Away, Ledger as Scott Irwin and Unwin as Jesse McGregor.

Ben Unwin starred in over 300 episodes. After leaving acting, Unwin studied to get a law degree and worked as a solicitor.