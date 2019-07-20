Belle Delphine: Who is the Instagram star and why was she banned from the platform?

Belle Delphine, a popular but controversial Instagram model, who caused a stir on social media earlier in the month after she announced she was selling her bath water to fans, has been banned from Instagram.

When her Instagram followers tried to view her account yesterday, they saw a message that read: “Sorry this page isn’t available.”

Instagram reportedly took down her account after several people reported her for allegedly violating the platform’s guidelines, including uploading NSFW images.

Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, reportedly confirmed that Delphine’s account had been removed for “violating our Community Guidelines,” but the company’s spokesperson declined to provide specific details about the alleged violations.

However, Delphine’s accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Patreon, remain active.

People have been reacting to the news of her ban from Instagram. Many of the reactions clearly weren’t by her fans.

This is the biggest W in 2019 so far #belledelphine pic.twitter.com/zwZS51MD8h — IG : Submood (@IG_Submood) July 19, 2019

belle delphine just got banned on instagram pic.twitter.com/4PMDzymqnJ — chai. (@strawberrysryup) July 19, 2019

Me when Belle Delphine’s account gets taken down pic.twitter.com/gl9NJeQxJd — stoopidpenguin (@stoopidpenguin1) July 19, 2019

belle delphine has been banned from instagram, this is the greatest day of my life — dumb idiot (@lmaoidek3) July 19, 2019

Me n my friend watching incels get mad about Belle Delphine getting banned of instagram pic.twitter.com/qN6AO2r2II — Toasty Mann (@GabeN09704899) July 19, 2019

When true #gamers get sick and tired of hearing about Belle Delphine 😂 pic.twitter.com/BKVISFHuu8 — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) July 11, 2019

suspending Belle Delphine from my school was one thing, but instagram as well? Not happy… — ImAllexx (@ImAllexx) July 19, 2019

Who is Belle Delphine?

Belle Delphine’s real name is Mary-Belle Kirschner. She was born on October 23, 1993, which makes her 19 years old. She is an Instagram model, cosplayer, and gamer who lives in the U.K with “her little family of hamsters.” She loves painting, drawing, ice skating and “just being creative and designing things.”

She had more than 4.5 million followers on Instagram, more than 290,000 followers on Twitter, and more than 500,000 subscribers on YouTube.

She shares photos of herself on her social media pages.

Why was she banned from Instagram?

Instagram explained that Delphine was banned from the platform for “violating our Community Guidelines,” but the company’s spokesperson declined to provide specific details.

However, it is known that the ban came after a campaign by her detractors to get her off the platform. Multiple people apparently reported her, alleging that she was violating the platform’s rules by uploading “nudity and pornography.”

She runs an NSFW Patreon account

Delphine runs a Patreon account with more than 4,470 patrons. Fans can pay for different tiers — bronze, silver, gold, premium Snapchat, Polaroid, King and God — of access to NSFW images on Patreon. The prices from “bronze” to “God” tiers range from $1 monthly for “cute” photos to $2,500 for explicit content. Each tier offers a different level of privileged access. She describes her content at different tiers with terms such as cute, weird, naughty, lewd, behind-the-scene, NSFW, and Ahegao.

“Making an Ahegao face” is used in Japanese pornography in reference to different “sexy” expressions that adult actors and actresses — including manga and anime characters — wear.

“If you’re into weird elf kitty girls who try too hard then you have come to the right place <3,” she introduces herself on her Patreon page. “On this page you will find all of my lewd, NSFW and other content which isn’t on any of my other pages. All especially for you.”

She sells her bath water to her male fans

Delphine drew attention online earlier in the month when she announced on Twitter that she was selling her bath water and that fans who wanted it could go to her website to purchase a small jar for $30.

I am now selling my bath water!

this is what humanity has come to 🙂

get yours here…www.belledelphinestore.com pic.twitter.com/W8WhwNGDrs — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) July 3, 2019

Some of her fans appeared to be excited about the offer. Others weren’t so enthusiastic.

Who the fvck will buy this kind of disgusting water — 791415 (@darkvoidDW) July 20, 2019

Regardless of the expressions of dismay and disgust, the jars sold out within hours.

…So my bath water actually sold out wtf?

I didn't expect to sell so many or to have THIS many baths either LMAO

~For anybody waiting on one don't be worried if they're a lil late im working on getting them to you as fast as I can! ~

see my lewds here… https://t.co/EIxHkX82Dy pic.twitter.com/IqXnfiOhOX — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) July 3, 2019

The product came with a warning posted to her website, “This water is not for drinking and should only be used for sentimental purposes,” but it was widely rumored that she sold 500 mini-jars of her bathwater in three days.

However, about a week later, rumors emerged that some of her fans became sick after using the bathwater and that some were hospitalized. A rumor circulated on Twitter that about 50 users contracted herpes after using the water. The rumors apparently slowed her sales as she was forced to issue a denial on Twitter.

Regarding all the fake news about me! I thought I'd address it… !<3 pic.twitter.com/selYloEwIE — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) July 10, 2019

Her PornHub account wasn’t exactly as NSFW as fans expected

She once promised her fans that she would start a PornHub account if they could deliver 1 million likes to a photo she posted to her social media account. Her fans quickly delivered the likes she wanted, and she fulfilled her promise by opening a PornHub account.

But when fans went to the page to see the videos many were disappointed.

For people who don’t know. She baited her fans to her one post to 1 Million likes and she “promised” she’ll start making Pornhub videos. So the day has come and instead made 12 SFW troll vids with generic titles. — Wavey Waves (@Byreeennn) June 20, 2019

Apparently she trolled people by saying she'll start making Pornhub videos. Well she did make PH videos but not in the sense one would normally assume — Andrew (@Andrewa976) June 21, 2019

She posted 12 videos to the account, but instead of NSFW content, she trolled her fans with videos that gave unexpected interpretation to the suggestive titles.

One titled “Belle Delphine strokes two big c***s” actually showed her stroking stuffed cockerels, while another titled “PewDiePie goes all the way inside Belle Delphine,” showed her chewing and apparently swallowing a photo of the YouTube superstar.

How could such a despicable creature eat THE KING of youtube??? — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) June 20, 2019

Belle Delphine really just clowned all of us — Carlitos is a qt (@CarlitosGoCrazy) June 21, 2019

12 Year olds after finding out Belle Delphine is on PornHub except she posts Troll Videos. pic.twitter.com/NqprY8FE4a — XRIITCHX (@xriitchx) June 21, 2019

Despite trolling her fans, the videos were viewed about 8 million times and accumulated more than 86,000 subscribers.