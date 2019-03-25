Battle rapper Tech 9 dies, confusion over Tech N9ne ensues

25th March 2019 10:21 AM ET

Legendary Philadelphia battle rapper and commentator Tech 9, whose real name is Akeem Mickens, has died. While the battle rap community mourns the death of one of its pioneer’s many fans inevitably confused his name with rapper Tech N9ne due to the identical pronunciation.

The battle rapper tho not Tech N9ne — keemodinero🖤 (@K_E_E_M_O) March 25, 2019

Hope Tech N9ne ain’t dead for real…somebody I don’t follow tweet popped up on the TL saying that. — kerrie  🇰🇪 (@KdubSoSolid) March 25, 2019

Tech 9 passed away not Tech N9ne. Still R.I.P to the philly rapper tho 😪 — Tayaiko ✌️ (@Tayaiko_) March 25, 2019

Tech 9 rose to fame in the Ultimate Rap League (URL) and was known for his wordplay and humorous bars that made several of his battles go viral. He was the co-host of the Battle Rap platform Champion alongside Jay Blac and was known for his catchphrase ‘Microwave Stopper.’

The cause of his death has not been revealed. Tech 9 was last active on his Instagram account in December of last year. Premier Battles confirmed his death on Twitter with the following message: “We’re very sad to hear Philly and battle rap legend Tech 9 has passed away.

We're very sad to hear Philly and battle rap legend Tech 9 has passed away. His work both in the pit and as a co-host on Champion, pushed this strange little scene we're all apart of forward everyday. Battle rap has lost a good one! Thoughts and prayers are with his family 🥀🙏 pic.twitter.com/jJ50f7RjcW — Premier Battles (@PremierBattle) March 25, 2019

Tech 9’s career spans over a decade and he battled many formidable opponents including T-Rex, Arsenal, Rich Dolarz, Head Ice, Bill Collector, Jerry Wess, and many others. Tech 9’s battles have over 10 million views on YouTube.

G-Unit’s Lloyd Banks, Joe Budden, King Los, and Lupe Fiasco are among the many tributes to the legendary battle rapper following his death.

Rest In Peace to the Philadelphia legend Tech 9 — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) March 25, 2019

Whether anybody wants to admit it or not tech motivated every battler that cared for their craft, even some who didn’t couldn’t take what tech had to say… — RIP TECH 9 🙏🏾😢 (@JohnJohnDaDon) March 25, 2019

Can we get one flame for our brother Tech 9…🔥🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/MfeFagiB9u — BLAQ MARKET MEDIA (@blaqmarketmedia) March 25, 2019

We are in total shock, utter disbelief & complete devastation at the passing of the legendary Tech 9. As we ask God for understanding, come together as a community to begin to process this incredible loss – let’s reflect empathy & respect to his loved ones Rest In Peace Tech 9 — BlackCompassMedia (@DaBlackCompass) March 25, 2019

Not tech 9 …. please !!!! Somebody tell me something good 🙏🏾 — King Los (@iamKingLos) March 25, 2019

Not the news i wanted to wake up to…. smmfh — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 25, 2019

Tech 9 was just 33 years old at the time of his death is survived by his daughter.