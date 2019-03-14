Barbara Kavovit tool kit and construction business: What you need to know

By Mary Jane

Barbara Kavovit is the new housewife on The Real Housewives of New York. She’s a single mom who is proud to be a role model for women who want to work in construction.

Even though viewers only met Barbara in the first two episodes of the season thus far, she’s a force to be reckoned with in the construction industry. In 2015, she started her own business and she’s now the CEO of Evergreen Construction.

The company’s portfolio includes the Hyatt Exhale Spas, The McEvoy Group, Kipling, and Bandier on 108 Fifth Avenue in New York.

Barbara has managed to gather a team around her with 100 years of experience combined in the construction industry, including talented project managers, and field supervisors, who are always available, according to the company’s website.

On Barbara’s Instagram account, you’ll often find her on construction sites looking at demolitions or in the office wearing her hard hat. She’s clearly someone who doesn’t mind getting dirty.

On her personal website, she explains that she never imagined that she would end up running her own construction company. She created her own line of fabulous tools for women that are called DIYVA.

The tools are smaller than the industry standard, making them easier for women to hold. In addition, the tool bags are anything from standard black to pink or leopard print.

A single set with a hammer, screwdriver, pliers, measuring tape, flashlight, and assorted hardware retails for $34.99.

All of her work with the construction business and her toolkit earned her a spot on Crain’s 100 Most Influential Women in Business before the age of 30, according to her Amazon bio.

On top of working in construction, she also had time to write books. She’s written two non-fiction books called Room For Improvement and Invest in Your Nest.

Her first fiction novel, Heels of Steel, is available on Amazon.

The book was published by MIRA and it’s about Bridget Steele, who learned how to build and fight from her father.

The book appears to be based on her own life, as Barbara’s novel is all about overcoming diversity, sexism, corruption, and harassment in a male-dominated industry.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.