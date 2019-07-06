Barbara Evans reacts to Jenelle Evans and David Eason regaining custody

After a short court battle following the death of Jenelle Evans’ dog at the hands of her husband, the three children who live at Jenelle’s full-time have been returned to her home. However, not everyone is overjoyed about it, least of all, Jenelle’s mother, Barb Evans.

Barbara had custody of Jenelle’s daughter Ensley during the court battle, though the situation had escalated to a point where Jenelle was accusing her mother of child abuse.

Ensley has been returned to her parents, but Barb expressed to Radar Online, “We are all sick to our stomachs.”

According to Barbara, the handoff didn’t go very well when she gave the children back to Jenelle and David.

“David came over my house and started a fight all over again. Jace was very upset and he didn’t want to go with them,” she continued.

Barbara went on to say that David screamed at Barbara because Jace didn’t want to go with his mom and stepmom back to their home.

She also maintains that Jenelle and David were only “fake nice” in order to get their kids back and that when the case was dismissed, they showed “who they truly are.”

As per her Radar Online interview, Barb wants to continue to fight for the children and hopes to keep them in her custody in the future.