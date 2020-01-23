Bachelorette star Ali Manno reveals she has skin cancer

Former Bachelorette star Ali Manno, formerly known as Ali Fedotowsky, has revealed she has skin cancer.
The married mother of two shared the news on her Instagram account just weeks after she shared that she was going to the doctor to get checked for a darker spot of skin on her body.
“A couple weeks ago I found out I have skin cancer. When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office,” she wrote on her Instagram account.
The 35-year-old former reality star goes on to explain that she was diagnosed with Basal cell carcinoma. When caught early, it’s never really fatal, as she explains.
GET YOUR SKIN CHECKED. A couple weeks ago I found out I have skin cancer. When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office. Thankfully, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early. It’s called Basal cell carcinoma. Swipe to the third pic to see what my mole looked like before I got the biopsy done (so you know what to look for). It’s on the left side of my body. The scar right above my belly button is from when I had cells/skin that may be cancerous removed six months ago. Needless to say, i’m never exposing my stomach to sun without sunscreen again! . . Basal cell carcinoma is super common. The most common skin cancer. You probably know someone who has it. So it’s no big deal. But what IS a big deal is not treating it and treating it early. That is why going to a dermatologist and getting your skin checked every year is SO important (I now go every 3/6 months). The VERY first thing I did when I got diagnosed was text my family on a group text urging them all to get their skin checked. So I’m doing the same for all of you, my extended family, right here and right now. I’m lucky it wasn’t melanoma. And I’m lucky that I caught it early. Moving forward I plan on making it a priority of mine to use the best natural products on my skin and be rigorous about applying sunscreen and reminding all of you to do the same! I love you guys! Take care of yourselves! #skincancer #skincancerawareness #skincancerprevention #basalcellcarcinoma #basalcell #skincheck
Ali decided to share photos of her before-and-after biopsy photos, so people know what to look for. As she points out, this isn’t the first time she had the skin removed after finding darker spots on her body.
Just six months ago, Ali found out she had cells that could be cancerous. She had that spot removed and is left with a scar above her belly button.
As part of her post, she explains that Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer. As she points out, it’s no big deal, but it is a big deal if it’s not caught early and treated. She advises her fans to get their skin checked out at least once a year to ensure everything is alright.
Given her past, Ali explains that she now goes every three to six months, just to be sure.
In the comments, she revealed that she would undergo surgery on January 30 to have it removed.
Ali is married to Kevin Manno. The two got married seven years after she appeared on The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Roberto Martinez in 2010. Ali and Kevin have two kids, Molly and Riley, and they often share fun glimpses of their life in California on Instagram.
