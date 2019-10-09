Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are ‘talking’ — 90 Day Fiance star confesses to mending friendship

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith’s relationship has been full of drama. And after multiple cheating scandals, they finally split up only for Ashley to file a protection from abuse order that ended up sending Jay to jail.

Now, it looks like this former 90 Day Fiance couple may not be at odds anymore after Ashley revealed that she and Jay are “talking” again.

It wasn’t until Ashley sent birthday wishes to Jay on Instagram that she spoke out about her decision to reconnect. This is probably a good thing because, after what they went through, many TLC viewers wanted to know why she would bother saying anything to him in public.

And while many 90 Day Fiance fans worry that this could mean Ashley and Jay are getting back together, she made it clear to In Touch that that is just not the case.

Some worried that Ashley and Jay’s recent communication could land him behind bars, but it looks like that won’t happen. In addition to her admission that she and Jay are talking again, Ashley also revealed she dropped the PFA keeping them apart.

This news comes just weeks after speculation that the 90 Day Fiance couple could be reuniting after Ashley filed for divorce twice. Jay and Ashley were both spotted at the same event last month, and while they claimed that meant nothing, there were reports that the two were chatting it up.

Based on what Ashley had to say about her renewed communication with Jay, this doesn’t mean the pair are back together. Or at least they aren’t back together yet.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds because, as we’ve seen in the past, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith seem to have no problem getting back together even if they can’t seem to forgive each other.