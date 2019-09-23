Are Alex Borstein and Seth MacFarlane dating?

Alex Borstein and Seth MacFarlane are sparking dating rumors after the two hit the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards together.

They have played husband and wife on Family Guy for 20-years. She is the voice of Lois Griffin, while he is the voice of Peter Griffin. Their comedic genius has made Family Guy one of the longest-running animated series to date.

It is safe to say Borstein and MacFarlane have created a close-knit bond over their decades of working together. They often bless fans with glimpses of their hilarious friendship off-screen, which is once again prompting potential romance rumors.

Thanks to what went down when Borstein won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series last night at the Emmy Awards, fans are asking if they are dating. The actress took home the award for her portrayal of rash comedy manager Susie Myerson on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

When her name was announced, she did two things that have fans talking today. First, she chugged from a miniature bottle of liquor. Second, she planted a kiss on MacFarlane before heading to the stage to give her acceptance speech. Yes, the kiss is causing a flurry of romance rumors.

The truth is, there is nothing romantic going on between Borstein and MacFarlane. They consider each other family but in more of a brother and sister kind of way.

It has only been a few years since Borstein became single. She was married to Gilmore Girls star Jackson Douglas for 15 years before she filed for divorce in 2014 and finalized in 2017.

The former couple is parents to a son, Barnaby, and daughter, Henrietta. She wore her wedding dress to the 2018 Emmy Awards joking the dress lasted longer than the marriage.

MacFarlane has dated a slew of women over the years but has never found “the one.” These women include several famous ladies, including Amanda Bynes, Eliza Dushku, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Kat Foster and Emilia Clark.

Alex Borstein's reaction to winning at the #Emmys deserves an #Emmys win of its own. All winners here: https://t.co/nAKOeMzLKN pic.twitter.com/wipcBEmSHa — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2019

The Game of Throne beauty is one of his most high-profile romances, but the union only lasted six months. Most recently the actor was linked to Halston Sage, who was 20 years younger than the funnyman.

However, that relationship ended in 2018. Since then it appears MacFarlane has been single. Unless of course, he is hiding his latest romance from his fans.

Seth MacFarlane and Alex Borstein are not dating. They are merely the best of friends. The Family guy costars love to spend time together and are happy to be each other’s plus one at Hollywood events.