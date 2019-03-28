Apollo Nida release: RHOA star set to get out of prison early

28th March 2019 11:15 AM ET

Apollo Nida could be out of prison sooner rather than later, after the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shaved off a year of his sentence — with the decision approved by a judge.

That means that Nida will have to serve just 84 months in prison rather than the full 96 months, with his new release date now August 2020, about 18 months away.

“The defendant’s sentence is hereby reduced to 84 months of imprisonment with credit to be given by the Bureau of Prisons for all time served. All other terms of the sentence imposed by this court on July 8, 2014, shall remain unaffected by this order,” reads court documents obtained by The Blast.

Apollo was found guilty of identity theft and fraud while he was filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta. He was sentenced to eight years in prison back in 2014, while he was still married to Phaedra Parks.

The two married in 2009 but split shortly after his prison sentence was made public. Phaedra filed for divorce in 2016 and it was settled in 2017. Phaedra was criticized by The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers for taking her time in filing for divorce.

She’s currently raising the couple’s two children.

Apollo Nida is serving his time at the FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, the same prison where Joe Giudice started his sentence. Joe was later moved to FCI Allenwood Low.

After his divorce and while serving time behind bars, Apollo Nida announced that he had gotten engaged to Sherien Almufti in 2016. Sherien made a brief appearance on Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Parks went public with her new relationship just this year, sharing that she was now dating Chicago radio host, Tone Kapone.

There has been no word on how their co-parenting will work once Apollo Nida is released from prison.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.