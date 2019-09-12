Antonio Brown emails: Language of NSFW text messages to Britney Taylor widely panned as misogynistic

The emails New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown allegedly sent to former personal trainer Britney Taylor have attracted a lot of attention since they were published. The messages are part of the lawsuit filed by Taylor’s attorney in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The language of the alleged NSFW text messages by Antonio Brown to his former personal trainer Britney Taylor is being widely panned as misogynistic.

In the lawsuit, Taylor, 28, accusing Brown, 31, of rape, battery, intentional infliction of emotional damage, false imprisonment, and invasion of privacy.

According to Taylor, Brown committed the alleged acts of battery and rape on three separate occasions in 2017 and 2018 at his residence in Pittsburgh and Florida.

Brown, who signed with the Patriots earlier this week, has denied the allegations through a statement by his attorney Darren Heitner. The text messages, which can be viewed here on page 6 of the court filing, have generated a lot of comments due to their graphic nature.

Screenshots of the text messages have been widely shared on Twitter with many expressing shock over the offensive language employed.

Here are the text messages Antonio Brown allegedly sent to his former trainer who has accused him of sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/EMzfuJcdYy — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) September 11, 2019

Not good @AB84 this is entirely new low that email is terrible! https://t.co/HTdhIT4hs6 — Sid (@B1man1476) September 11, 2019

This is not looking great but hopefully these aren’t real. Alleged emails sent by Antonio Brown to his accuser. #AntonioBrown #Antonio pic.twitter.com/wNfrXihNqs — Mason (@TheRightHub) September 11, 2019

Some Twitter users also offered translations of the messages.

Anybody want to attempt to translate Antonio Brown’s emails? 😳 pic.twitter.com/l9Ofh8FkrC — SportsAreFunny (@SportsRFunnyPod) September 11, 2019

I need to mute this tweet again so I can get to work and actually do my job today. But before I do that, due to popular demand: pic.twitter.com/turUlZ9KE8 — Sam Brunson (@Sam_Brunson) September 11, 2019

The consensus on Twitter is that the emails are potentially damning and could provide crucial evidence in Taylor’s lawsuit.

Fans are also speculating about what is next for Brown after he signed with the Patriots earlier in the week.

The NFL is reportedly considering placing Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list.

If Brown is placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, he will continue to be paid. However, he won’t be able to play, practice, or travel with his new team. However, he will be able to attend meetings and participate in workouts at the team’s facility.

If Antonio Brown is put on the commissioner's exempt list, he *can't* practice or travel with team/be on sidelines. He would, however, be allowed to attend team meetings & workout at the facility. The exempt list means he would also be paid. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 11, 2019

Quoting a legal analyst, Fox Business noted that if Brown is eventually placed on on the exempt list, it would be the first time the measure has been used in response to a civil lawsuit without any criminal charges.