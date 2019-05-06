Anna Duggar registers LLC — What is the Duggar wife up to now?

Anna Duggar is really getting back into the spotlight this year. It has been almost four years since her life and marriage nearly crumbled from beneath her and now, she is taking her life back.

Earlier this year she debuted a slimmer look. Fans were complimenting Anna Duggar on the new look and there was some speculation she would fall pregnant again.

Just a few weeks ago, she announced that she was expecting her sixth child with husband Josh Duggar.

The new business venture

Recently, it was revealed that Jana Duggar decided to register an LLC. This shocked Counting On viewers but she wants to start something and protect her personal worth by keeping it separate from whatever business venture she is on to now.

As it turns out, Anna Duggar is in the same boat. According to Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray, she registered an LLC as well.

Instead of the location being a physical office, it is a virtual one. The company is called Soli Deo Gloria which means Glory to God, which isn’t shocking given the praises she has recently sung about God’s grace in her life and marriage.

What is next for Anna Duggar?

In the coming weeks, fans are hopeful that Anna Duggar will reveal what her LLC is about. There is speculation that she did this in order to protect the money they have personally before they develop a business.

It is unclear why it was only done in her name and not in both names, especially since the family believes the man is always in charge. Josh Duggar did a lot of damage four years ago and despite all of that, Anna stuck by her man.

Now, everyone is waiting to find out what Anna Duggar is up to as she is expecting her sixth child.