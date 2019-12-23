Andrew Wyatt: Who is Bill Cosby’s publicist who slammed Eddie Murphy over SNL jokes?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Bill Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt, has hit out at comedian Eddie Murphy for landing a joke at Cosby’s expense on Saturday Night Live.

In his SNL monologue, Murphy said: “If you would’ve told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay at home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail — even I wouldn’t have taken that bet.” He then did an impression of Cosby saying, “Who’s America’s dad now?”

In an Instagram post, Andrew Wyatt accused Murphy of being a “Hollywood slave.” He argues that Cosby broke down racial barriers, which enabled Murphy and other African American entertainers to succeed in the entertainment industry.

Cosby was sentenced to 3-10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand last year in September.

So who is Andrew Wyatt?

Andrew Wyatt is a celebrity public relations and crisis manager. He is the spokesman for Bill Cosby. A native of Bessemer, Alabama, he founded the Purpose PR company based in Birmingham in 2007.

He has allegedly been working with the 82-year-old comedian since he helped to arrange an event for Cosby in 2013 before the allegations of sexual misconduct were announced.

Wyatt has said he is engaged in a “racist war” that is raging against Bill Cosby, and he referred to Cosby’s trial as the “most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States.”

In 2016 he told PR Week that his team was using “unorthodox” methods to get Cosby’s side of the story out to the public.

When asked if his firm had suffered any backlash for representing Cosby, he said: “It is no different than attorneys that represent criminals and murderers. It doesn’t represent the firms. Our objective is just to do a job. My job is to give it 120%.”

Last June, Wyatt was also linked to possibly becoming R.Kelly’s crisis manager. At the time, he said that the courts and the public crucified both Cosby and Kelly. He also said that he would like to prevent “another public lynching of a successful black man in America.”

Wyatt has traded verbal blows with woman’s rights attorney Gloria Allred. The women’s rights attorney often takes on high-profile cases and represents many of the women who have accused Cosby of rape. He publicly refers to her as Gloria AwfulRed and has accused her of creating an America where the U.S. Constitution doesn’t apply to black men.