Amber Portwood’s brother Sean speaks out about Andrew drama, says Teen Mom star was set up

Amber Portwood may be in legal hot water right now, but according to her brother, Sean, Amber doesn’t deserve even one moment of it.

Amber is currently in court battling for custody of her son, James, with her estranged boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. This comes after a July 5 clash in which Amber allegedly beat Andrew with her fists and a shoe, and then wielded a machete at him. Amber and Andrew have a no contact order, but Amber is allowed to see Baby James with supervision.

She is also facing felony charges.

But when Sean spoke to The Ashley, he had something different to say about the situation.

“This whole thing is a setup and it has been from the beginning, the more I read about what’s going on. It’s amazing that [Andrew’s]trying to get her to pay for literally everything so that he doesn’t have to pay for anything. [He’s] fighting for full custody [and] he’s trying to get her to pay for his insurance,” he told the blog.

“Apparently he said he had a lot of things that Amber recently come to find out it weren’t true,” he added but didn’t elaborate on what he meant.

Sean isn’t the only one who thinks something’s up with Andrew, as fans have openly mused what he did to make Amber so angry.

