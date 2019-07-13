Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s fight: Here’s what allegedly led to Amber wielding a machete at her boyfriend

Teen Mom OG fans already know that Amber Portwood was arrested last weekend for a fight with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. After spending more than 24 hours in jail, it was released that Amber had both taken an overdose of pills and then wielded a machete at her boyfriend while he was holding their infant son, James.

An insider revealed to US Weekly what allegedly really went down between the pair that led to the brawl.

According to the anonymous source, Amber and Andrew had been having issues for a while. Amber Portwood famously dated Matt Beier, who was universally reviled by fans for taking advantage of Amber. The source says that this relationship has made Amber question a ton of Andrew’s motives.

“For the most part, it has been good, but lately a few issues have popped up that have made her question things and challenge her trust in him. She has been through a lot. She just wants to be able to trust someone, and there have been major issues,” the source revealed.

The source also stated that Amber feels immense pressure to show people she’s changed and that it often weighs her down.

But, thankfully, the source also says that the pair will stay together, even following this terrifying incident.

“Amber and Andrew still really care about each other and this is not the end of their relationship,” they said.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.