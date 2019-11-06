Allison Dunbar’s Instagram shows photos of her and Ron Perlman together

Just days ago, Ron Perlman and his co-star Allison Dunbar were seen together at a cozy lunch in Los Angeles. The rumors that the two StartUp co-stars are an item continues as Perlman and his wife of nearly four decades, Opal, have just divorced.

As far as how long Dunbar and Perlman have been dating, that’s unknown. However, fans are seeing that Alison Dunbar’s Instagram shows a number of older pics where she and Perlman were originally getting acquainted.

Allison Dunbar Instagram pics show her with co-star Perlman

The relationship between Dunbar and Perlman has flourished over the past year based on previous images and newer headlines. The two have been working together and hanging out since last year when Dunbar joined Perlman’s series. She posted images on her official Instagram last year as the two first started to get familiar with each other.

In one of Allison Dunbar’s Instagram photos from Nov. 2018, she shows herself seated with Ron and daughter Blake Perlman at the Green House Tavern in Colorado.

“Love my new friends a lot,” Dunbar says as part of her caption on the pic.

However, several months before that, Dunbar was gushing over being able to work with the great Ron Perlman, known for his roles in the Hellboy movies and Sons of Anarchy television series.

“To say I’m ECSTATIC about working with the legendary @perlmutations would be the understatement of all time,” Dunbar says as part of the caption. The photo caption also includes Dunbar promoting their series StartUp on Crackle, as she joined the Season 3 cast.

Another 2018 post on Dunbar’s Instagram shows her and Perlman having fun in a photo booth as they snap pics together at West Hollywood’s Soho House. “Me and bish,” Dunbar captioned the photo of herself and Perlman.

In October, Dunbar also posted a photo of herself with her new co-star with the image partly captioned, “Tweedledee and Tweedledum.” She also promoted their show together, StartUp on Crackle.

Perlman’s new relationship, divorce

Per In Touch, a source told them that “the blonde actress [Dunbar] he’s with now isn’t his usual type.” However, an insider also indicated that Perlman and wife Opal had “lived very separate lives” before their split became public. That may explain how Perlman and Allison Dunbar were able to grow so close since the time of those 2018 Instagram pics up until the divorce news.

Ron Perlman and his wife Opal were married back in 1981 and now have two adult children together. As of May 2019, US Weekly published some of the first photos showing Perlman and Dunbar kissing as they left Alexander Steakhouse in Pasadena. Back then, it was mentioned that Perlman’s marital status was “unclear.”

Just yesterday, the 69-year-old Perlman filed paperwork in Los Angeles to legally end his marriage to Opal after 38 years. However, it appears his relationship with Dunbar was picking up steam as he and his wife were preparing for their legal split.