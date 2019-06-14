Alex Fine bio: Everything you need to know about Cassie Ventura’s new boyfriend

Singer Cassie Ventura took to Instagram on Thursday morning to announce that she is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Alex Fine. Ventura and Fine first went public with their relationship in December 2018 when she took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and Fine kissing after months of speculation that she had moved on from her longtime relationship with Diddy.

Cassie, 32, and Alex, 26, began openly dating after Cassie broke up with her former boyfriend P. Diddy (Sean Combs) back in October 2018.

Cassie and Diddy had been dating since 2007.

Following news reports that Cassie is expecting her first child with her new boyfriend, fans have been asking, “who is Alex Fine?” Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Alex Fine?

Fine is a celebrity trainer born in Silverton, Ohio, on March 12, 1993, making him 26 years old. His mother’s name is Pam.

He attended Central Michigan University and graduated in 2015 with a degree in military science. He also attended Robert Morris University.

Fine became interested in working as a celebrity trainer while he was at Central Michigan University. He watched American Sniper, starring Bradley Cooper, and wondered who trained him. Just before he graduated from university he contacted the L.A.-based celebrity trainer C.T. Fletcher, who offered him a job.

Fine is a celebrity trainer

His experience working with C.T. Fletcher helped launch his career as a personal trainer to celebrities and professional sportsmen and women.

According to Fine’s website, he specializes in “designing and implementing exercise regimens for all age groups with nutritional programs that maximize workouts, increase strength and stamina, and maximize a person’s overall health and fitness.”

Fine has worked as a personal trainer with celebrities, including actors, models, TV personalities, artists, professional athletes, and sportsmen.

He worked as a personal trainer with Cassie’s ex-boyfriend P. Diddy. His list of clients includes Odell Beckham, Jr., Jennifer Aniston, Johnnie Manzel, Young Jeezy, Reggie Bush, and Anwar Hadid.

He trained the cast of Riverdale

His impressive client list includes many of the members of the main cast of Riverdale. He first started working with Mark Consuelos in 2015 and later with other members of the cast, including KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Charles Melton, Hart Denton, and Casey Cott.

Meet the 25-year-old who trains (and lives with) #Riverdale stars—and could be mistaken for a cast member himself https://t.co/px6QGLoLSN — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 17, 2018

According to Vanity Fair, the members of the cast of Riverdale lived with him while he trained them and he became so closely associated with them that people thought he was a Riverdale cast member.

He has also trained several other film and TV stars, and many of them lived in his home in Laurel Canyon while they prepared for film and TV roles. He also trains the New York Giants.

Besides Vanity Fair, Fine has also been featured on Yahoo Health and Men’s Health magazine.

Fine isn’t just a personal trainer to his clients, he is also a nutritionist, therapist, spiritual adviser, and personal friend.

Fine is an Instagram star

Alex Fine is an Instagram star with more than 189,000 followers. You can find him here on Instagram. He posts photos of himself working out in the gym and engaging in other activities, such as horse riding and bull riding.

After Cassie announced she was expecting a baby girl, Alex posted a message to his Instagram, titled “Letter to Cassie.”

” I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you…,” the message begins.

He also posted a message, “Letter to my daughter,” which fans interpreted to be in reference to the baby girl he is expecting with Cassie.

“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” he wrote.

He enjoys bull riding

He revealed in an interview with The Manual that he competes in rodeos and was introduced to bull riding when he had a bet with New York Giants’ Justin Pugh.

Pugh didn’t think Fine could ride a bull, but Fine was convinced that he could, despite the fact that he had never ridden a horse.

It wasn’t long ago that many had no idea who Alex Fine was but now, after Cassie moved on from Diddy with the celebrity trainer, his star is definitely on the rise.