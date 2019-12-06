After Tom Brooks call out, Darcey Silva says ‘bye boys,’ she’s ready for a ‘real man’

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Darcey Silva was called out on Instagram after her “other man” Michael reached out to Tom Brooks. Now, the 90 Day Fiance star may have responded to the cheating drama before deleting the post.

It’s hard to imagine what Darcey could have been talking about, if not the cheating accusations that have been aired out on Instagram recently after Tom Brooks shared and quickly deleted a string of messages between himself and Michael, where they compare notes on Darcey Silva.

The now-deleted Instagram post contained a video of Darcey, looking glamorous as usual. In the caption, she wrote, “No man will control or manipulate me again! I’m my own woman! Staying strong!’

“Ready for the real deal and a real man!” Darcey continued. “Been there, done that! Bye Boys! The right man for me will be confident, sexy and cool! I will never settle for less! Users are just flings! No more vindictive men! So over it! Thank you next! Only want the best!”

While Darcey didn’t exactly name names, it’s pretty clear who she is talking about. After all, she spent the last four years dating Jesse Meester and then Tom Brooks. There has also been photographic evidence that Darcey was very friendly with Michael, who claims that they were having a fling.

It’s too bad that Darcey took down her declaration, but there are reports that she has been filming something, so it makes sense that she wouldn’t be airing all her dirty laundry quite yet. And while Michael claimed that he wasn’t interested in being on TV, don’t be shocked if at least some of this latest Darcey Silva love triangle drama makes it onto our screens on one of the 90 Day Fiance spin-offs.